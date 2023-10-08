Small Business Helps Small Businesses

October 8, 2023

By Barrett Seaman–

LetterShop is a boutique marketing and design firm that advises business clients, many of them in the financial technology (“fintech”) sector. Working out of one of the many airy lofts in Dobbs Ferry’s riverfront Palisades Building, Chief Creative Officer Brigid Nelson and a handful of full-time graphic designers, bolstered by a couple of long-term contractors, freelance designers and an intern, helps clients that include financial management firm MPM, Antiquarian Booksellers Association of America and dott, a consultant to the automotive aftermarket industry.

But the firm does something else that is unusual—at least in the world of small business: it provides free marketing and branding expertise to local enterprises too small to be able pay for such advice. Help for these clients typically comes in the form of a 30-second “reel,” a video equivalent to a spot TV ad that can anchor a web site or flow out into the social media universe. The goal is to increase awareness and thereby grow business.

Among the beneficiaries of LetterShop’s largesse are Mossy Fern, a gardening center in Hastings-on-Hudson, Muriel Fleurs, a flower shop also in Hastings, Yoga Love, which offers classes in its Bridge Street, Irvington studio, and Picturebook, a bookstore operating in the open lobby outside Hudco, the highly successful shared workspace on the main floor of the Palisades Building. The 160,500 sq. ft. former brewery, re-branded as Hudson River Landing a decade ago, has become something of a nursery for small businesses and solo entrepreneurs.

Now two years in its Hudson River Landing locale, LetterShop recently began looking for more ways to increase its exposure. Christy Knell, co-founder of Hudco and thus a Palisades neighbor, proposed that Nelson throw a party and suggested she contact the Rivertowns Chamber of Commerce to help.

Always looking for ways to tout local businesses in the rivertowns, the Chamber helped Nelson organize an event at the end of September, inviting village and county officials as guests. State Assembly member MaryJane Shimsky presented Nelson with a citation, as did another guest, Joy Haber, Communications Coordinator for the Board of Legislators. Dobbs Ferry Mayor Vincent Rossillo was there to offer support from the village.

Hired for the occasion were some of LetterShop’s pro bono clients. The spread of Mexican food was catered by La Hacienda of Yonkers. The bar was manned by Clink with Colleen and cookies came from 350° Catering. Flowers from Muriel Fleurs and books from Picturebook had a chance to show their wares as well.