Letters to the editor

Sleepy Hollow Skipping Oversight

October 7, 2021

Sleepy Hollow’s Board of Trustees had a good tradition of discussing
an agenda item at one meeting, then voting on it at a subsequent
meeting. This gives everyone a chance to examine the matter before
making a decision.

Mayor Wray is increasingly disregarding this tradition. From June to
September, approximately 15 items were introduced and immediately
approved at the same meeting. Several times it was during work sessions, (where votes don’t take place, and lack public comment periods).

Also, the mayor called an unscheduled meeting on Dec. 28, 2020, to approve $35 million in bonds. That was highly unusual, because:
1) On Dec. 15, the Board said there wouldn’t be any meetings until
Jan. 12.
2) It was the holiday vacation week.
3) The Board always meets on Tuesdays, but Dec. 28 was a Monday.

Sincerely,

Daniel Convissor

