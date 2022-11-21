Arts & EntertainmentCommunity NewsPeople Sleepy Hollow Author Wins Award for General Fiction Published 24 hours ago24h ago • Bookmarks: 21 Diane Lechleitner November 21, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo— A Sleepy Hollow author recently was honored for a novel she penned that is set on an island in Maine. Diane Lechleitner was awarded a Gold Foreword Indies Award for General Fiction for her book Faron Goss.Advertisement The Foreword Indies Book of the Year Awards are handed out for the best books in independent publishing. Thousands of books are entered each year, and more than 100 librarians and booksellers take part in the judging process, with finalists narrowed down in 55 categories. A debut novel from Lechleitner, Faron Goss begins when the body of Alison Goss washes up on Menhaden Island, in the Gulf of Maine, the working-class fishing community of hard-hewn ways and salty perspectives is faced with handling the future of her unusual son, Faron. They soon discover how different he is, in strange but endearing ways, including his stunning artistic talent. Bound together by weather and sea, Menhaden neighbors with good hearts and blunt opinions overlook Faron’s peculiarities. But their nurturing embrace cannot completely erase his troubled past, which eventually morphs into a life-changing event, forcing him to confront lingering memories. Faron faces that which haunts him, works as a sternman on a lobster, and paints in his studio. When he meets a bird-watching woman who has returned to Menhaden to live in her grandparents’ house, his life takes another unexpected turn. In addition to her award, Lechleitner has received many favorable reviews. “Lechleitner’s writing is incredibly vivid as she paints the isolated coastal community of Menhaden Island and the rough-and-tumble inhabitants who have carved out a living from its waters.” —The Boothbay Register “Like a third-generation lobsterman pulling traps from the Gulf of Maine, Diane Lechleitner adeptly reels in the reader with her book, Faron Goss. The story of a boy born into a hardscrabble community, Faron Goss explores themes of vulnerability and resilience, as well as the magical abilities of time, friendship, and love to steady a life initially marred by neglect and tragedy. With vivid prose, Lechleitner depicts the beauty and hardship of life on Menhaden Island, the interwoven relationships of its crusty but close-knit residents, and the complex, unassuming boy who works his way into their hearts. Faron Goss is, in every way, a beautiful first novel.” —Darcie Chan, New York Times bestselling author of The Mill River Recluse Published by Green Writers Press (VT), Faron Goss is available wherever books are sold, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. (Trade Paperbook/Ebook). Read or leave a comment on this story... Community NewsOther Villages A New Priest Strives to Protect His Church’s Independence November 22, 2022 By Barrett Seaman— A new face behind the pulpit and some new faces in the pews—some of them Black or... Read More Arts & EntertainmentCommunity NewsPeopleSleepy Hollow News Sleepy Hollow Author Wins Award for General Fiction November 21, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo--- A Sleepy Hollow author recently was honored for a novel she penned that is set on an... Read More Arts & Entertainment River’s Edge Theatre Co. To Present “Every Brilliant Thing” December 2-4 November 18, 2022 River's Edge Theatre Company will present Every Brilliant Thing, written by Duncan MacMillan and directed by Jessica Irons, on December... Read More Tarrytown NewsTop News Jury Finds Man Guilty of Murdering Tarrytown Resident November 17, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo--- After a four-week trial, a New York City man was found guilty by a jury Nov. 16... Read More Arts & Entertainment Judy Collins Brings Holiday Cheer, Hits and New Album—Spellbound—to The Tarrytown Music Hall November 16, 2022 By W.B. King— While busy learning Sergei Vasilyevich Rachmaninoff’s “Piano Concerto No. 2,” a 15-year-old Judy Collins found herself... Read More Irvington NewsRivertowns Sports Irvington Girls Take State Class B Soccer Title November 16, 2022 By Tom Pedulla— Since the fourth game of what turned into a magical season, Irvington girls’ soccer coach Patrick DiBenedetto... Read More Health News Phelps Opens New Visitor Lounge in Honor of David Swope November 15, 2022 On November 9th, Phelps Hospital cut a ceremonial ribbon opening the David Swope Reception Lobby & Visitor Lounge adjacent to... Read More Government & PoliticsIrvington NewsWestchester News Irvington’s David Imamura to Run for Shimsky’s Seat on County Legislature November 15, 2022 By Barrett Seaman-- On the wall of his office in White Plains, David Imamura has a framed pen used by... Read More Community NewsLocal Charities Students Load Up a Ton of Turkeys for Needy Families November 14, 2022 By Barrett Seaman— On one side were about 40 middle school students—half from Tarrytown’s Transfiguration Catholic School, half from The... Read More Rivertowns Sports Dobbs Ferry Thumped in Class C Football Title Game November 14, 2022 By Tom Pedulla--- Hopes were high that Dobbs Ferry would successfully defend its Section 1 Class C football championship. And... Read More 21 recommendedShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint