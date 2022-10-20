Shimsky will be an excellent Assemblyperson

October 20, 2022

Dear Editor:

Rivertown voters in the 92nd Assembly District are fortunate to be able to vote for MaryJane Shimsky in the upcoming election. MaryJane has been a responsive and hardworking County Legislator for more than ten years and we have no doubt that she will be an excellent Assemblyperson in Albany. She has distinguished herself in the County legislature through her work on infrastructure, the environment, and public health. For example, she recently sponsored the “Clinic Access Bill”, which expands protections for those visiting and working at women’s health clinics. It should be no surprise that her Republican challenger does not support legal abortions.

Two important priorities that MaryJane will bring to Albany are lowering the extremely high costs of housing in our area, and modernizing our infrastructure/resiliency needs given the impact of climate change. In her third term as infrastructure chair of the County Legislature, she has been responsible for advancing hundreds of construction projects including repairing roads and bridges, upgrading sewer and wastewater facilities, and restoring County parks and historic sites. These important needs were ignored by the previous Republican led County administration.

Legislator Shimsky is running for the Assembly seat on both the Democratic Party line and the Working Families Party line. We will be voting for MaryJane on the Working Families Party line. The WFP has led the fight in NY for things like raising the minimum wage to $15/hour, taking the state senate out of Republican hands (by primarying the renegade Democrats who formed the Independent Democratic Caucus), and pushing Albany to raise taxes on the ultra-rich and fully fund education, healthcare and housing.

Republicans are undermining our democratic processes, denigrating immigrants and taking away women’s right to make her own health care decisions. It is critical for us to vote to send a message that New York is not Trump territory.

Peter Bernstein and Sarah Cox

Irvington