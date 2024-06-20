ArdsleyCommunity News Robbery Occurs at Chase Bank in Ardsley Published 5 hours ago5h ago • Bookmarks: 9 June 20, 2024 This story was produced by the Rivertowns Current at: (https://rivertownscurrent.substack.com/) by Janine Annett– At 9:24 AM, the Ardsley Police Department received a call from Chase Security reporting a hold-up alarm at the Chase Bank at 875 Saw Mill River Road in Ardsley. Officers were dispatched and arrived in less than a minute. According to a notice sent out by the Ardsley Police,Support our Sponsors “Responding officers reported that a robbery had in fact occurred and that the suspect is described as a male Hispanic who brandished a firearm. No injuries were reported. Thanks to our law enforcement partners, two suspects, a male and female were apprehended at the Ardsley on Hudson train station. The case has been turned over to the FBI.” The Ardsley Police Department also thanked the Westchester County Department of Public Safety and RTC, New State Police, FBI Safe Streets Task Force, Greenburgh Police, Dobbs Ferry Police, Irvington Police, Hastings on Hudson Police and MTA Police for their help. Hastings-on-Hudson and Dobb Ferry schools temporarily went into lockout as a precaution, but the lockouts have been lifted. Read or leave a comment on this story...Support our Sponsors Irvington NewsSchool News Irvington High School Class of 2024 Graduates at Waterfront June 20, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo--- Irvington High School celebrated its Class of 2024 during a commencement ceremony at Matthiessen Park on June... Read More ArdsleyCommunity News Robbery Occurs at Chase Bank in Ardsley June 20, 2024 This story was produced by the Rivertowns Current at: (https://rivertownscurrent.substack.com/) by Janine Annett-- At 9:24 AM, the Ardsley Police Department... Read More Environmental NewsIrvington News Irvingtonians Honored For Conservation Achievements June 20, 2024 By Jeff Wilson-- Irvington stood tall on June 14 as two of its officials, Dr. Larry Lonky and CJ Reilly,... Read More Government & Politics Cacace, Wagstaff Square Off in Dem Primary for Westchester DA June 19, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo--- Only two candidates are actively running in the June 25 Democratic primary for Westchester District Attorney. Susan... Read More Arts & EntertainmentHealth News Docs That Rock: Catch N.E.D. At The July 13 Pleasantville Music Festival June 19, 2024 By Barrett Seaman-- There are rock bands with names designed to shock (all in good humor, of course): Helloween, Cannibal... Read More Community NewsIrvington NewsLifestyles Coffee Talk: Irvington’s New Cafe Culture June 19, 2024 By Shana Liebman-- Irvington is quickly becoming the rivertown’s capital of cafe culture. In addition to The Black Cat, the... Read More Community NewsHistoric Rivertowns Tarrytown Celebrates Juneteenth By Correcting A 94-Year-Old Mistake June 19, 2024 By Barrett Seaman-- In 1853, the good folk of Tarrytown sought out a place in the village where they could... Read More Government & Politics County Legislature Adds Protections For Victims Of Domestic Violence June 18, 2024 By Barrett Seaman-- What prompted Irvington resident David Imamura to begin work on his first sponsored bill as a freshman... Read More Community NewsTarrytown News Two Veterans Look Back On Ten Years Of TaSH June 18, 2024 By Tom Pedulla-- Louis D’Alessandro, owner of J.D. Farms, was immediately drawn to the Patriots Park location when the TaSH... Read More Government & PoliticsTarrytown News Two Tarrytown Officers Promoted to Sergeant June 17, 2024 Local controversies draw crowds to village trustee meetings. So do police department promotions, which in the case of the June... Read More 9 recommendedShareShareTweetShareCopy linkEmailPrint