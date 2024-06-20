Support our Sponsors
Ardsley
Community News

Robbery Occurs at Chase Bank in Ardsley

June 20, 2024

This story was produced by the Rivertowns Current at: (https://rivertownscurrent.substack.com/)

by Janine Annett–

At 9:24 AM, the Ardsley Police Department received a call from Chase Security reporting a hold-up alarm at the Chase Bank at 875 Saw Mill River Road in Ardsley. Officers were dispatched and arrived in less than a minute.

According to a notice sent out by the Ardsley Police,

“Responding officers reported that a robbery had in fact occurred and that the suspect is described as a male Hispanic who brandished a firearm. No injuries were reported.

Thanks to our law enforcement partners, two suspects, a male and female were apprehended at the Ardsley on Hudson train station.

The case has been turned over to the FBI.”

The Ardsley Police Department also thanked the Westchester County Department of Public Safety and RTC, New State Police, FBI Safe Streets Task Force, Greenburgh Police, Dobbs Ferry Police, Irvington Police, Hastings on Hudson Police and MTA Police for their help.

Hastings-on-Hudson and Dobb Ferry schools temporarily went into lockout as a precaution, but the lockouts have been lifted.

Read or leave a comment on this story...

