September 11, 2023
The Terrible Ties Between Guns and Suicide
By Barrett Seaman-- Adriana Pentz thinks about and talks about her brother Luc a lot—not just because Luc passed away,...Read More
Presence vs. Pumpkin Spice
September 11, 2023
PRESENCE VS. PUMPKIN SPICE: How do we stay in the moment if we can't even stick to a season? By Krista Madsen–...Read More
Lighthouse Swimmers Raise the Stakes in Charity Event
September 10, 2023
By Barrett Seaman-- A parade of thunderstorms over the previous two days had organizers of the second annual Lighthouse Swim...Read More
Solemn 9/11 Memorial Ceremony Held at Patriots Park
September 10, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow fire departments held a solemn memorial ceremony at Patriots Park Sunday morning...Read More
Southbound Bridge Is Open Again
September 9, 2023
TRAVEL ADVISORY: SOUTHBOUND THRUWAY (I-87/I-287) IN ROCKLAND COUNTY HAS REOPENED FOLLOWING EMERGENCY BRIDGE REPAIRS All Southbound Lanes South of Exit...Read More
Endurance Swimmer’s Journey Down the Hudson Nears New York Harbor Finish Line
September 9, 2023
By Barrett Seaman-- British endurance swimmer Lewis Pugh was on the final stretch of his 315-mile aquatic journey down the...Read More
Southbound Traffic on the Cuomo Bridge Shuts Down Friday Night
September 8, 2023
By Barrett Seaman— Driving From Rockland To Westchester this weekend? Can’t Get There From Here. The southbound lanes of the...Read More
Knicks Help Refurbish Basketball Court at Children’s Village
September 8, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo---- The New York Knicks, the Garden of Dreams Foundation and the NBA teamed up to refurbish an...Read More
Second-Year Coach Striving to Bring Stability to Hackley
September 7, 2023
By Tom Pedulla--- No matter the level, successful football programs have stability. That is exactly what second-year coach Joe McDermott...Read More
First Electric Bus Unveiled in Tarrytown School District
September 6, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- The first electric school bus in the Tarrytown School District was recently unveiled. A ribbon-cutting was held...Read More
