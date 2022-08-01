Advertisement
Letters to the Editor

Pass the Inflation Reduction Act Now

August 1, 2022

I couldn’t believe my eyes when I read the headlines last week that Sen. Manchin had changed his mind and was supporting the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. After so much disappointing news about America’s environmental policies, this bill is super exciting. Among other things, it includes an investment of hundreds of billions of dollars in tax credits for clean energy like solar and wind, clean transportation, decarbonized buildings, and clean energy manufacturing here in the U.S., as well as a new greenhouse gas reduction fund to provide low-cost financing for clean energy projects, with at least 60 percent of the benefits flowing to disadvantaged communities.

Thank you to our New York Senator Chuck Schumer for his persistence in reaching an agreement on this historic package of investments. It will do so much to help communities confronting climate change and to lower the rising costs of healthcare and medicine. Now Albany legislative leaders Carl Heastie and Andrea Stewart Cousins should take this as a sign that it’s time to advance the All-Electric Building Act and other New York State climate legislation that didn’t come up for a vote this year.

The Inflation Reduction Act is the kind of federal legislation we’ve been waiting way too long for, and Congress must pass it now!

Bridget McFadden

Sleepy Hollow, NY

