Advertisement
  • Abbott House
  • Schindler Cleaning Companies
Letters to the Editor

No More August Primaries, Please!

• Bookmarks: 1

August 22, 2022

New York officials should never again schedule an August Congressional primary. The August 23rd primary date is a travesty –a form of voter suppression. Many voters are on vacation. Other voters are preoccupied -taking their children to college. And others are picking up their kids from camp. My guess is that a very small percentage of voters will bother to watch any of the Congressional debates.

There are key Congressional primaries in NYS. It’s possible that the low turnout of voters will result in the nomination of candidates who don’t have the majority of support of the voters. There is no reason why the NYS Legislature scheduled separate primaries for the Assembly and Governor races in June —and then scheduled Congressional primaries two months later. Also – holding two separate primary dates is very costly to the taxpayers –money wasted on election location rentals, paying for election inspectors.

PAUL FEINER

Advertisement
Advertise in The Hudson Independent - Westchester Rivertown's community news

Greenburgh Town Supervisor

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Help Keep Journalism Independent
Your contribution will help us continue to provide news that is pertinent to residents, businesses and students in the rivertowns of the lower Hudson Valley. Click here to donate...



Advertisement
Andrea Martone - real estate in Sleepy Hollow, Tarrytown and the Rivertowns

This Weekend • August 26th & 27th: Rufus Reid and Expedition | August 28th: Nanny Assis Birthday Bash

August 22, 2022
Westchester's Premier Jazz Club • • • • • 1 Dixon Lane Tarrytown, NY • (914) 631-1000 View this email...
Read More
Irvington High School Graduate Dies in Long Island Car Crash

Irvington High School Graduate Dies in Long Island Car Crash

August 21, 2022
By Barrett Seaman-- Brian Clinton, 22, a Tarrytown resident, a recent graduate of Union College in Schenectady New York, and...
Read More
Progressive Groups Demand Maloney Debate Biaggi a Second Time

Progressive Groups Demand Maloney Debate Biaggi a Second Time

August 19, 2022
By Barrett Seaman-- Three local progressive groups are calling on Sean Patrick Maloney to participate in a second debate before...
Read More
Democratic Congressional Candidates Set for 16th District Primary Showdown

Democratic Congressional Candidates Set for 16th District Primary Showdown

August 18, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo--- The stage is set for the pivotal 16th Congressional District Democratic primary showdown on Aug. 23 that...
Read More
Conversational Stanzas with B.K. Fischer, Westchester County’s Inaugural Poet Laureate

Conversational Stanzas with B.K. Fischer, Westchester County’s Inaugural Poet Laureate

August 17, 2022
By W.B. King-- Stirring words from writers such as William Shakespeare, Robert Frost, Wallace Stevens, Sylvia Plath and Elizabeth Bishop...
Read More
IUFSD Appoints Director of Facilities and Dows Lane Assistant Principal

IUFSD Appoints Director of Facilities and Dows Lane Assistant Principal

August 16, 2022
The Irvington School Board of Education has appointed Thomas Chickery as Dows Lane Elementary School assistant principal and Richard Pittore...
Read More
Local Scout to Honor Chick Galella with Memorial Project

Local Scout to Honor Chick Galella with Memorial Project

August 16, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo--- Washington Irving’s “Legend of Sleepy Hollow” ranks among the classics of American literature. Next to Ichabod Crane,...
Read More
GREENBURGH APPOINTS KOBIE POWELL CHIEF OF POLICE

GREENBURGH APPOINTS KOBIE POWELL CHIEF OF POLICE

August 16, 2022
The Greenburgh Town Board unanimously voted to appoint Captain Kobie Powell  to assume the position of Chief of Police of the...
Read More
Rivertown Fire Fighters Strut Their Stuff for the 150th Time

Rivertown Fire Fighters Strut Their Stuff for the 150th Time

August 16, 2022
Fire trucks and the men and women who work them from more than 40 departments all over the Hudson Valley...
Read More
The Knives Are Out In CD-17 As Voting Starts

The Knives Are Out In CD-17 As Voting Starts

August 13, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— A telltale sign of a close political race is if and when it gets nasty. In today’s...
Read More
print iconPrint
0 notes
8 views
bookmark icon