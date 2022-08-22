Letters to the Editor No More August Primaries, Please! Published 2 hours ago2h ago • Bookmarks: 1 August 22, 2022 New York officials should never again schedule an August Congressional primary. The August 23rd primary date is a travesty –a form of voter suppression. Many voters are on vacation. Other voters are preoccupied -taking their children to college. And others are picking up their kids from camp. My guess is that a very small percentage of voters will bother to watch any of the Congressional debates. There are key Congressional primaries in NYS. It’s possible that the low turnout of voters will result in the nomination of candidates who don’t have the majority of support of the voters. There is no reason why the NYS Legislature scheduled separate primaries for the Assembly and Governor races in June —and then scheduled Congressional primaries two months later. Also – holding two separate primary dates is very costly to the taxpayers –money wasted on election location rentals, paying for election inspectors. PAUL FEINERAdvertisement Greenburgh Town Supervisor Read or leave a comment on this story...Help Keep Journalism Independent Your contribution will help us continue to provide news that is pertinent to residents, businesses and students in the rivertowns of the lower Hudson Valley. Click here to donate...Advertisement Uncategorized This Weekend • August 26th & 27th: Rufus Reid and Expedition | August 28th: Nanny Assis Birthday Bash August 22, 2022 Westchester's Premier Jazz Club • • • • • 1 Dixon Lane Tarrytown, NY • (914) 631-1000 View this email... Read More Community News Irvington News Top News Irvington High School Graduate Dies in Long Island Car Crash August 21, 2022 By Barrett Seaman-- Brian Clinton, 22, a Tarrytown resident, a recent graduate of Union College in Schenectady New York, and... Read More Government & Politics Progressive Groups Demand Maloney Debate Biaggi a Second Time August 19, 2022 By Barrett Seaman-- Three local progressive groups are calling on Sean Patrick Maloney to participate in a second debate before... Read More Government & Politics Top News Democratic Congressional Candidates Set for 16th District Primary Showdown August 18, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo--- The stage is set for the pivotal 16th Congressional District Democratic primary showdown on Aug. 23 that... Read More Arts & Entertainment Conversational Stanzas with B.K. Fischer, Westchester County’s Inaugural Poet Laureate August 17, 2022 By W.B. King-- Stirring words from writers such as William Shakespeare, Robert Frost, Wallace Stevens, Sylvia Plath and Elizabeth Bishop... Read More Irvington News School News IUFSD Appoints Director of Facilities and Dows Lane Assistant Principal August 16, 2022 The Irvington School Board of Education has appointed Thomas Chickery as Dows Lane Elementary School assistant principal and Richard Pittore... Read More Community News Sleepy Hollow News Tarrytown News Top News Local Scout to Honor Chick Galella with Memorial Project August 16, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo--- Washington Irving’s “Legend of Sleepy Hollow” ranks among the classics of American literature. Next to Ichabod Crane,... Read More Government & Politics Greenburgh News GREENBURGH APPOINTS KOBIE POWELL CHIEF OF POLICE August 16, 2022 The Greenburgh Town Board unanimously voted to appoint Captain Kobie Powell to assume the position of Chief of Police of the... Read More Community News Video and Audio Rivertown Fire Fighters Strut Their Stuff for the 150th Time August 16, 2022 Fire trucks and the men and women who work them from more than 40 departments all over the Hudson Valley... Read More Government & Politics The Knives Are Out In CD-17 As Voting Starts August 13, 2022 By Barrett Seaman— A telltale sign of a close political race is if and when it gets nasty. In today’s... Read More ShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint