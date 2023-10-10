Sponsor
Dobbs Ferry News
Government & Politics
Top News

Mayoral Candidates in Dobbs Ferry Square Off in LOWV Forum

October 9, 2023

By Rick Pezzullo—

Two of the three candidates vying for the mayoral seat in the Village of Dobbs Ferry on Nov. 7 took part last week in a forum hosted by the League of Women Voters (LOWV).

Incumbent Vincent Rossillo, running on the Democratic line, is seeking a third two-year term. Looking to unseat him are former village trustee and former village building inspector Edmond Manley III, running on the Dobbs Ferry United line, and Justin Kurian, an attorney and real estate investor running on the Dobbs Ferry Rivertown Party line.

The LOWV stated only Rossillo and Manley were participating in the online Oct. 5 forum since it was unable to reach an agreement with Kurian on the date and ground rules of the forum.

Rossillo, who moved to Dobbs Ferry in 1992, has been on the Board of Trustees since 2011. He was first elected mayor in 2019.

“I have a record of being the mayor, the chief operating officer of the village,” said Rossillo, who is an attorney. “I have led this village through the pandemic. I really care about making Dobbs Ferry a welcoming place, an inclusive place. I am deeply concerned about our village’s reputation. It’s vital that we have steady and experienced leadership.”

Manley, who has lived in the village for 60 years, served two terms on the Board of Trustees before leaving to become building inspector. He previously served eight years on the Architectural Review Board. He also served as Interim Village Administrator during the height of COVID-19, working closely with Rossillo.

“I care about the quality of life here,” Manley said. “I know Dobbs Ferry inside and out. I know how to get things done. I promise I will work diligently for the greater good of Dobbs Ferry.”

In an effort to help local businesses succeed, Manley said he was in favor of eliminating paid parking downtown.

However, Rossillo said when free parking was reviewed as a possible option in the past it was determined the village would lose between $20,000 and $25,000 per month.

Manley said Rossillo opposed the Rivertowns Square mixed-use project that features luxury apartments, a hotel, a movie theater and several businesses that has helped keep the tax base for residents.

“We need to keep younger and older people in the town and be able to afford to live here,” Manley said.

Rossillo said he ran as a trustee to try to stop Rivertowns Square because he felt “it was too big and would take away from the downtown businesses.”

As mayor, Rossillo said he has relied on the advice of professional staff and listened to the opinions of his trustee colleagues on issues.

“As mayor, I am part of a team with the Board of Trustees,” he said. “I am very deliberate in what I do.”

Being retired, Manley stressed he had more time to devote to the daily operations of the village than Rossillo.

“I have more time and have done the administrator’s job. I would be in the office more and work closer with the administrator,” Manley said. “I have the time to be there and guide him more than just from a board meeting.”

 

