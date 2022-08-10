Advertisement
Letters to the Editor

Maloney’s Dangerous Strategy

August 10, 2022

To The Editor,

Like many others in Rockland and Westchester Counties, I was devastated when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. As a lifelong Democrat I trusted my Party would do everything it could to protect and restore our reproductive rights. Why have they failed?

Under Sean Patricl Maloney’s leadership, the DCCC backed an anti-choice Democrat, Henry Cuellar, against Jessica Cisneros, a pro-choice challenger who lost to him by fewer than 300 votes. Maloney’s rationalization that only Cuellar could win in the general election is ridiculous given that both Barrack Obama and Hilary Clinton won the district by 20+ points.

Even more disturbing is Maloney’s decision to spend nearly 44 million dollars on ad campaigns supporting election denying Trump-backed fanatics using DCCC dollars. Maloney believes that these far-right GOP members will be easier to beat than more moderate anti-choice Republicans. This is a dangerous strategy with potentially devastating consequences. In an election year where every seat matters, Democrats need to focus on building our bench, not boosting the profile of far-right extremists.

Democrats in NY17 have a decision to make, and it has nationwide implications. Alessandra Biaggi, who is running against Sean Patrick Maloney in the August primary, is a champion of working people with a proven track-record taking on entrenched power and winning.

Maloney has a history of flawed decision-making. We need to elect bold Democrats who understand the immediacy of the moment. I hope voters in NY17 will  join me in voting for Alessandra Biaggi in the August 23rd Democratic primary!

Sincerely,

Ivanya L.  Alpert, M.D.

Former Trustee, Village of Piermont

Piermont, NY

