Health News

Latest COVID Vaccine Now Arriving at Area Pharmacies

September 20, 2023

By Barrett Seaman–

The long-awaited—updated–COVID-19 vaccine that targets the variant currently in circulation is making its way into pharmacies across the region this week.

Approved by the FDA this past summer, it is recommended for everyone six months and older to protect against serious illness.

Most people with health insurance can find the vaccine at pharmacies, and healthcare providers. The Westchester County Health Department is offering this booster to children eligible for the Vaccines for Children Program and to adults who are not insured or who are underinsured. Vaccines will be available by appointment only.

 “With new variants circulating, please schedule COVID-19 vaccines for your whole family, as soon as possible,” urges County Health Commissioner Sherlita Amler, MD. “Vaccination protects you and it protects those around you who are more vulnerable to complications, such as infants too young to be vaccinated, seniors and people with chronic health conditions.”

Supplies so far are limited, however, and major pharmacies, including Walgreens and CVS are administering them by appointment only. A pharmacist at the Walgreens one lower Wildey Street in Tarrytown said they had been told they would get a shipment by Friday, September 15th, but had not received it as of mid-week. The CVS at 350 South Broadway did receive a shipment of the Pfizer vaccine and is scheduling appointments for next week.,

To learn whether you or your children are eligible and to schedule a visit, call the health department at 914-995-5800 weekdays before 4:30 p.m. To find a vaccine near you, go to www.vaccines.gov.

