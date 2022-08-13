Kudos to Con Ed!

August 13, 2022

Over the years, I’ve had occasion to badmouth Con Ed like the rest of us.

Now, I want to compliment them. Every day during the recent heat wave, I held my breath, hoping my a.c. wouldn’t stop because of a power failure.

It held up! Bravo Con Ed.

Irene Kleinsinger

Tarrytown

