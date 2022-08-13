Kudos to Con Ed!

By Barrett Seaman— A telltale sign of a close political race is if and when it gets nasty. In today’s...Read More
August 13, 2022
Over the years, I’ve had occasion to badmouth Con Ed like the rest of us.
Now, I want to compliment them. Every day during the recent heat wave, I held my breath, hoping my a.c. wouldn’t stop because of a power failure.
It held up! Bravo Con Ed.
Irene Kleinsinger
TarrytownRead or leave a comment on this story...
Help Keep Journalism Independent
Your contribution will help us continue to provide news that is pertinent to residents, businesses and students in the rivertowns of the lower Hudson Valley. Click here to donate...
Irvington Board Moves To Bring Strawberry Lane Under Village Control
August 12, 2022
By Barrett Seaman-- With its twin stone walls and leafy boughs lining a straight ascent up from Broadway, Strawberry Lane...Read More
The Blaze Is Back!
August 11, 2022
It’s a spectacle that brings thousands of visitors to the rivertowns each year: The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze--Van Cortlandt Manor...Read More
Phelps Executive Plays Darts—Big Time
August 10, 2022
By W.B. King-- One night after working at New York Hospital’s Department of Psychology in White Plains, Tracy Feiertag, new...Read More
Tarrytown Teen Stirred Into Activism By Supreme Court Decision
August 9, 2022
By Lily McInerney-- As soon as news of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade loomed on the...Read More
State, County Take Steps to Relieve Housing Burden
August 9, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— Rising home prices and landlords’ maintenance costs that have put the squeeze on both sides of the...Read More
PUTTING VOLUNTEERS AND NONPROFITS TOGETHER TO IGNITE CHANGE
August 8, 2022
The numbers don’t lie: Over the last year alone, Volunteer New York!, has inspired 35,000 volunteers and mobilized just shy...Read More
Court Rescinds Open Voting Option for August 23rd Primary
August 4, 2022
HOT OFF THE PRESSES! NEW Change of Party Enrollment Info for August Primary Primary Election: August 23 Early Voting: August...Read More
Its Dam Condemned, Woodlands Lake Will Soon Disappear
August 4, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— There was a time, during the warmer seasons, when one could sit out on the veranda of...Read More
Summer TIPS for Reducing Waste
August 4, 2022
By Annie Kravet-- Food Storage on the go: Stop packing school/camp/picnic lunches in plastic baggies and switch to reusable options!...Read More
Comments
The Hudson Independent welcomes comments. All comments are held for moderation and may take a day or two to publish.