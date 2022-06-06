June Events @ Warner Library

Tuesday, June 7 at 7 pm / Join landscape curator, Kate Kerin for a virtual tour of Innisfree Garden and a story that reads like the Great American Novel, including love, loss, and ingenuity overcoming adversity. Explore the timeless design ideas and timely landscape management techniques at Innisfree that can be adopted by gardeners and designers anywhere.

This program is a collaboration between Warner Library and Ossining Public Library. Hosted on Zoom ; free and open to all. Register at: https://bit.ly/3lF6lBr .

Please note – Registration for this program will be handled by the Ossining Public Library.

Thursday, June 9 at 7pm / Tarrytown Environmental Advisory Committee presents the last of its Environmental Film Series in collaboration with Warner Library. Join us for “I Am Greta” https://www.iamgreta.film/videos/ on 3rd floor of Warner Library!

Monday, June 13th at 7 PM / FDR & The Hudson Valley

“All that is in me cries out to return to my home along the Hudson River,” Franklin Roosevelt said near the end of his life. Springwood, the Roosevelt Estate in Hyde Park, NY was a place where FDR’s ideals, ambitions, and character were shaped. This virtual presentation, led by Education Specialist Jeffrey Urbin , will explore the magic the Hudson River Valley held for Franklin D. Roosevelt, and how it influenced his Presidency. The presentation will also explore the role FDR had in shaping the Hudson Valley and lastly, why a place is so important to who we are and who we become.

Hosted on Zoom . Free and open to all. Register here: https://bit.ly/38mEBys .

This program is a collaboration between Warner Library, Croton Free Library, Putnam Valley Library, Yonkers Public Library, and Mount Pleasant Public Library. *** Please note that registration for this program will be handled by the Putnam Valley Library.

Thursday, June 16, 7 – 8 pm / Zoom – Motown Records & Berry Gordy

Berry Gordy wrote the Jackie Wilson hit Lonely Teardrops but barely made any money. So he started his own record company named Motown. The label played an important role in the racial integration of popular music achieving crossover success. Motown would launch the careers of Diana Ross & the Supremes, Smokey Robinson, The Temptations, Martha Reeves and the Vandellas, The Four Tops, Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder and The Jackson Five. Included is a classic video of the early years of Motown music. Rick Feingold teaches American Business History at Bergen Community College and holds a degree in History from Rutgers University . Sign up online: https://bit.ly/3rh2aiI

Monday, June 27 at 7pm / Zoom — Author Visit with Charles R. Lee

Charles Lee will discuss his book, Memoirs of A Federal Government Scientist During the Cold War “My first book describes my participation in the USA/USSR Scientific Exchange Program in 1980 when I traveled to USSR. The book details my interactions and experiences with Russian and Ukrainian scientists and engineers and the KGB. I experienced many things the Ukrainians are experiencing today in the Russian invasion of the Ukraine.” Sign up online: https://bit.ly/3L7rQoz

ONGOING

Saturday, June 11, 11:00 am – 12:30pm / Writers’ Workshop is a supportive monthly workshop that meets the second Saturday of each month in Room B at Warner Library

Contact Lyn Halper at lynhalper@gmail.com to sign up.

Saturday, June 18, 10 – 11am / Meditation for Families – This is an intergenerational meditation program in collaboration with Westchester Meditation Center. Bring your family to learn and practice meditation! From 10 to 11 am, on the third floor of the library and snacks on the lawn from 11– 11:30 am. There will be a class for children 11 & under, and a class for 12 years & older.

Wednesday, June 29, 7pm – 8pm / DIT Craft Circle with Karen Frazer on Zoom – Connect with others in this free online craft circle. Bring a project you’ve been working on or one you’ve been meaning to start and enjoy some conversation with others in the same boat. Register online : https://bit.ly/3btulmG

Warner Library Chess Club / The Warner Library Chess Club meets on the second, third, and fourth Thursday of the month from 6:30 to 9:00 PM at the library. Players of all ages and skill levels are encouraged to participate. For more information, contact the Reference Desk at 914-631-7734 x 3.

Coming in July — Adult Summer Reading Program Begins