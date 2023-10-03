Irvington Resident Wins Book Award

October 3, 2023

The Council of the American Meteorological Society (AMS) has voted to award Irvington resident Eugene Linden The Louis J. Battan Author’s Award – Adult. The title of the book is Fire and Flood: A People’s History of Climate Change, from 1979 to the Present.

Fire and Flood is Linden’s eleventh book. A previous work on climate change, Winds of Change: Climate, Weather, and the Destruction of Civllizations, won the Grantham Prize’s Award of Special Merit.

A former senior writer for TIME Magazine, where he wrote about nature, science, and humanity’s relationship to the natural world, Linden has continued to write for a wide range of magazines and newspapers. He has also served on the board of several companies and non-profits. For 15 years, he served as Chief Investment Strategist for Bennett Management, a family of investment funds.

A formal presentation of the award will take place at the 104th AMS Annual Meeting to be held in Baltimore from January 21st to February 1st, 2024.