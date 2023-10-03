Sponsor
Environmental News
Irvington News

Irvington Resident Wins Book Award

Irvington author Eugene Linden
October 3, 2023

The Council of the American Meteorological Society (AMS) has voted to award Irvington resident Eugene Linden The Louis J. Battan Author’s Award – Adult.  The title of the book is Fire and Flood: A People’s History of Climate Change, from 1979 to the Present.

Fire and Flood is Linden’s eleventh book. A previous work on climate change, Winds of Change: Climate, Weather, and the Destruction of Civllizations, won the Grantham Prize’s Award of Special Merit.

A former senior writer for TIME Magazine, where he wrote about nature, science, and humanity’s relationship to the natural world, Linden has continued to write for a wide range of magazines and newspapers. He has also served on the board of several companies and non-profits. For 15 years, he served as Chief Investment Strategist for Bennett Management, a family of investment funds.

A formal presentation of the award will take place at the 104th AMS Annual Meeting to be held in Baltimore from January 21st to February 1st, 2024.

