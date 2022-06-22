Community NewsIrvington NewsSchool News Irvington High School Celebrates Class of 2022 Published 53 mins ago53 mins ago • Bookmarks: 8 June 22, 2022 Irvington High School celebrated its Class of 2022 during a commencement ceremony at Matthiessen Park on June 18. Acting Principal Michelleann DeFilippis welcomed the guests and honorees. In her speech, she reminded the graduates that what they do matters. “All the learning in the world is meaningless unless it’s put into action,” DeFilippis said. “Action that makes our world a better place for all. Take a deep breath, look around and find a way to be of service to another person. Take action when you see injustice, no matter how big or small. Never stop caring no matter how bleak the news of the world may seem.”Advertisement Students were also addressed by class president Thomas Flanagan and co-valedictorians Joshua Chang and Alexander Lee. In his remarks, Chang expressed his fascination for weather and its unpredictability and compared it to life in general. He encouraged his classmates to have the power to revel in the uncertainty. “Despite the routines, [life] is endlessly complex and difficult to predict,” he said. “But that is what makes it fun; that is what makes it exhilarating. We are going to remember the times when things didn’t go as planned, when we tried something new or met someone new or went somewhere new and didn’t know what to expect. Those moments – they are what we live for. They are the moments that make us happy and fulfilled and help us learn and grow.” In his address, Lee celebrated his peers’ accomplishments from art to athletics, from music to science research. As they embark on their journey, he encouraged them to explore new terrains, get out of their comfort zones and to never suppress their curiosity out of fear. “Our diverse accomplishments prove that we are inquisitive thinkers by nature, curious about the world around us,” Lee said. “As we turn the page and begin to write the next chapter of our lives, I hope that that curiosity continues to guide our narrative. Replace judgment with curiosity, and there will be no limit to what we may learn. And if there is no limit to what we may learn, there certainly is no limit to what we may become.” The following is a list of all the graduates in the Class of 2022: Lauren Patricia Allan Rezart Baliaj Chloe Banino Gabriela Nicolau Barreto Maria Teresa Bazdekis Marta Bazdekis Claudia Beasley Nasir Becerril Amanda Berg Samantha Berg Marcus Berichi Zoe Biaggi Sydney Birkhahn Eadin M. Block Hannah Skye Bosshart Oscar Bowring Isaiah Boyles Marco G. Buglione Andi Bushati Amani Campbell Joseph Campos John Carron James Cecere Lila Cerrito Joshua Chang Daniel Antonio Cordero Gonzalez Andrew D’Aiello Michael D’Alessio Tess A. Davidowitz Matthew Davies Arjan Delija Joseph DeLuca Natasha Marina DePaoli Jabari Domingo Alexandra E. Downes Josephine Dring Brooke Dunefsky Luke Fante Tighe Farrell Thomas Flanagan Dor Frechter Walter Fried Kira Gabriel Sara Gavagan Amanda Gilbert Lucas Gilbert James Tighe Gilligan Masaki Goda Rudolf Gouchoe Lilian Grados Mark Grande Danielle Gray Sophia Grieder Briana Hairston Dylan Harrison Danielle Heller Sawyer Hershman Aliya Huprikar Lucas Jacoby Alanna Anelia Sky Jarrett Karli Johnn Nicolas Josserand Emelyn Juenger Shannon Kelly Melissa Kim Clayton Kirgan Harrison Krieg Anosuya Kundu Evan Kuo Ariel Lau Katherine LeBuhn Alexander Lee Samantha Levin Zachary Levitan Mahira Zasha Lewis Jay Liman Monica Ljuljdjurovic Jack Lobel Liam Lyons Julian Mack Eliav Malone Aviv Markus Junior A. Martes Iain Hamilton McGiffin Kevin McLaughlin Mitchell Milun Ryder Mollo Lucas Monness Sydney Monness Domenic Morabito Adam T. Moskal Isabella Moyer Grace Elizabeth Murray Elianna Nadasi Jake Ourman Trinity Pagan Ethan Pakola Samantha Pateman Abigail Polito Francesca Racanelli Marcel Ramos-Roux Ella Rimland Justin Rodnick Sophie Rofe Jenna Ruffler Nicolas Savino Liam Sawian Zachary Schiffman Mason S. Schimmel Ditmar Seci Max Shevrin Justin Sims Leanna Khutrina Singh Mickele Sivere Trent Snyder Kaitlyn Sollecito Rahul Srivastava Danielle Stassa Trevor Stern Rebecca Strauss Devin Topman Hannah Tuckett Lucas Turano Yamilet Ulerio Leo Van Osdol Victor Vyssotski Eva Waguespack Daniel Wahnon Matthew Weidler Scarlett Whitney Reinesse Wong Hannah Emily Ziluck 