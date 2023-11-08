Dobbs Ferry NewsGovernment & Politics Incumbents Easily Reelected in Dobbs Ferry Published 22 hours ago22h ago • Bookmarks: 39 November 8, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo— Dobbs Ferry Mayor Vincent Rossillo and three incumbents on the Board of Trustees were easily reelected to new terms Tuesday.Sponsor Rossillo, a lawyer, won his third two-year term as mayor in a three-way race. A board member since 2011 when he was elected as a trustee, Rossillo received 1,658 votes, outdistancing Justin Kurian, who received 890 votes on the Dobbs Ferry Rivertown Party line. Edward Manley, a former trustee and village building inspector, ran alone on the Dobbs Ferry United line and received 230 votes. Meanwhile, in the race for three board seats, Michael Patino, a trustee since 2020, was the top vote-getter with 1,703. Finishing in a close second was Shari Rosen Ascher, who earned a second term with 1,684 votes. Matthew Rosenberg also won a second term with a third-place total of 1,649. Leading the Dobbs Ferry Rivertown Party trio was Matthew Distefano, a high school teacher at Fordham Preparatory School, with 1,042 votes. Nicholas Capuano, an attorney, finished fifth with 1,029 votes, and Anthony Venditto, an Assistant District Attorney in the New York County DA Office, was sixth with 1,008 votes. Read or leave a comment on this story...Sponsor Government & PoliticsGreenburgh News Dems Prevail in County Races November 8, 2023 By Barrett Seaman— The strength of Democrats on Election Day stretched well beyond the rivertowns, as their candidates for the... Read More Government & PoliticsTarrytown News Brown and Democratic Team Win Big in Tarrytown November 8, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo--- Tarrytown Mayor Karen Brown was reelected to a second two-year term Tuesday as she swatted away the... Read More Government & PoliticsIrvington News Irvington’s Once And Future Mayor November 8, 2023 By Barrett Seaman— The Democrats running for re-election as Trustees in Irvington, Mitchell Bard and Arlene Burgos, had no opposition... Read More Dobbs Ferry NewsGovernment & Politics Incumbents Easily Reelected in Dobbs Ferry November 8, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo--- Dobbs Ferry Mayor Vincent Rossillo and three incumbents on the Board of Trustees were easily reelected to... Read More Irvington News Abbott House Celebrates 60-Year Milestone at Historic Lyndhurst Castle November 7, 2023 Abbott House, Irvington’s non-profit home for for children, families, and adults with complex needs, celebrated its 60th birthday with a... Read More School News Essay Contest For Westchester Students November 6, 2023 Lifting Up Westchester, a non-profit agency committed to helping individuals experiencing homelessness and hunger achieve self-sufficiency, announces their seventh annual... Read More Arts & EntertainmentLifestyles Filthy Rich November 6, 2023 FILTHY RICH: The rise and fall of the rare female billionaire By Krista Madsen– Yes, Taylor Swift is dating a football player,... Read More Arts & EntertainmentCommunity News With Help From Children, Irvington Theater’s Greg Allen Has Created A Monster November 4, 2023 By Stefanie Sears-- Gregory G. Allen is best known locally as the manager of the Irvington Theater, but that’s just... Read More Community NewsIrvington NewsSleepy Hollow NewsTop News Irvington, SH Residents Indicted for Contraband Scheme at Sing Sing Prison November 3, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo---- Two men from Irvington and Sleepy Hollow were arraigned in Westchester County Court Nov. 2 for allegedly... Read More Tarrytown News New Bridal Shop in Tarrytown Specializing In Plus-Sizes November 2, 2023 By Barrett Seaman-- Even before she began a two-year apprenticeship with Rebecca Schoneveld at her shop in Irvington, Rose Finn... Read More 39 recommendedShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint