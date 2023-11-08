Incumbents Easily Reelected in Dobbs Ferry

November 8, 2023

By Rick Pezzullo—

Dobbs Ferry Mayor Vincent Rossillo and three incumbents on the Board of Trustees were easily reelected to new terms Tuesday.

Rossillo, a lawyer, won his third two-year term as mayor in a three-way race. A board member since 2011 when he was elected as a trustee, Rossillo received 1,658 votes, outdistancing Justin Kurian, who received 890 votes on the Dobbs Ferry Rivertown Party line.

Edward Manley, a former trustee and village building inspector, ran alone on the Dobbs Ferry United line and received 230 votes.

Meanwhile, in the race for three board seats, Michael Patino, a trustee since 2020, was the top vote-getter with 1,703. Finishing in a close second was Shari Rosen Ascher, who earned a second term with 1,684 votes. Matthew Rosenberg also won a second term with a third-place total of 1,649.

Leading the Dobbs Ferry Rivertown Party trio was Matthew Distefano, a high school teacher at Fordham Preparatory School, with 1,042 votes.

Nicholas Capuano, an attorney, finished fifth with 1,029 votes, and Anthony Venditto, an Assistant District Attorney in the New York County DA Office, was sixth with 1,008 votes.