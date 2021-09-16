Community News
If You See This Invasive Pest, “PLEASE, PLEASE, DESTROY IT”

Spotted Lanternfly
September 16, 2021

And when you do, notify your local Recreation and Parks Department as well as the New York State Department of Environment; Conservation (NYS DEC). Spotted Lantern Flies (SFL) have devastated areas of Pennsylvania and are now chewing their way through New Jersey.

The SLF is a beautiful-looking insect, so it may seem counterintuitive to smash it, but hordes of them are on their way, and they will quickly damage area trees, plants, and our prized Irvington Woods Park. In addition, they leave a sticky mess behind, which is very unpleasant. Next summer, you may find your outdoor furniture coated in a sticky residue and these flies landing on your neck or fluttering in your face.If we can identify, destroy, and alert each other of the potential harm and destruction of the SLF, our collective effort to eradicate them WILL make a difference in these early stages before they can establish themselves.

  • YMCA Circle of Caring event
  • Armonk Outdoor Art Fair

For more information or reporting, don’t hesitate to get in touch with cjr2181@tc.columbia.edu. Here’s a handy ID sheet: https://www.dec.ny.gov/docs/lands_forests_pdf/slfposter2.pdf

Thank you for your cooperation and help!

