Our Community
Sleepy Hollow News
Tarrytown News

ICE CREAM!!!

Kids and their moms line up for free ice cream, courtesy of the Tarrytown Police Department
August 3, 2021

The invitation went out over the weekend for kids and their parents to come down to Pierson Park on Tuesday afternoon from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. for FREE ice cream (“cone with a cop”). It was all courtesy of the Tarrytown Police Department and the local chapter of the Police Benevolent Association (PBA), which paid for the ice cream from Jimmy’s Soft Serve truck. The purpose: “Get to know your local police, and so that they too can get to know you!”

Cops, many of them off-duty, pose with kids and their posters

They were guaranteed a strong turnout since the Tarrytown-Sleepy Hollow Summer Camp pretty much rules Pierson Park at that time of day at this time of year, so it was little more than a hop, skip and a jump from the playground to Jimmy’s truck.

Advertisement
  • Armonk Outdoor Art Fair
  • Advertise in The Hudson Independent - Westchester Rivertown's community news
Kids and moms wait patiently for free ice cream

Tarrytown Police Chief John Barbalet said they anticipated getting 60 to 80 kids, but it appeared they had topped that number before 2:30 p.m..

Forewarned, some of the kids put together posters thanking the police. They got a bonus, thanks to John Stiloski of Stiloski Automotive, who donated hundreds of dollars worth of toys for the occasion.

Which one’s the police officer?

Many of the officers came there off-duty, wearing civilian clothes, distinguishable from everyday citizens mostly by their large biceps. Also in evidence were members of the Tarrytown Board of Trustees, including Mayor Tom Butler and Trustees Doug Zollo and Karen Brown, both of whom happen to be running to succeed Butler in next November’s election.

Trustee Doug Zollo, Deputy Village Administrator Josh Ringel, Mayor Tom Butler (with cap), Police Chief John Barbalet, with Trustee Karen Brown’s mom, visiting from Queens

Asked if he thought the event had achieved its purpose, Chief Barbalet paused ever so briefly before pronouncing, “Ice cream does a lot of good.”

Share the News!
Advertisement
Andrea Martone - Westchester and Rivertowns Real Estate - Houlihan Lawrence agent
ICE CREAM!!!

ICE CREAM!!!

August 3, 2021
The invitation went out over the weekend for kids and their parents to come down to Pierson Park on Tuesday...
Read More
NRC Holds Hearing in Tarrytown on Indian Pt. Decommissioning Plan

NRC Holds Hearing in Tarrytown on Indian Pt. Decommissioning Plan

August 3, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- The federal Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) held a public meeting in Tarrytown last week to receive comments...
Read More
Despite Vaccine, The Tide Has Shifted, And Masks Are Back

Despite Vaccine, The Tide Has Shifted, And Masks Are Back

August 2, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— With news from White Plains that 80% of Westchester residents have had at least one dose of...
Read More
A Masters School Student Journalist Earns The Right To Be A “Cherub”

A Masters School Student Journalist Earns The Right To Be A “Cherub”

August 2, 2021
By Kira Ratan-- Picture this: One hundred twenty-five 17-year-old high school journalists sitting in a Zoom room listening intently to...
Read More
Westchester Among Counties CDC Now Says Should Mask Up

Westchester Among Counties CDC Now Says Should Mask Up

July 30, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— Despite its high (nearly 80%) vaccination rate, Westchester County is among a dozen counties in New York...
Read More
Local Governments Wrestle With Ways To Keep Remote Access As A Feature Of Public Meetings

Local Governments Wrestle With Ways To Keep Remote Access As A Feature Of Public Meetings

July 29, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— When restrictions on in-person meetings by local boards and committees in New York State were lifted in...
Read More
Tarrytown Resident Publishes First Memoir

Tarrytown Resident Publishes First Memoir

July 29, 2021
By Steve Sears--- Tarrytown resident Glenn Butler recently published his first memoir, Bending Atmospheres – A Journey from Inner to...
Read More
Three New School Administrators Hired in Tarrytown

Three New School Administrators Hired in Tarrytown

July 29, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- Three new administrators have been hired for the upcoming school year in The Public Schools of the...
Read More
Irvington Theater Receives Funding for All-New HVAC System, Paving Way for 2022 Reopening

Irvington Theater Receives Funding for All-New HVAC System, Paving Way for 2022 Reopening

July 28, 2021
by Brad Ogden— Since March of 2020, the Irvington Theater has been dark. The pandemic required that the doors stay...
Read More
Mercy College Named As Partner In Federal Grant To Extend Vaccinations Into Westchester’s Poorer Communities

Mercy College Named As Partner In Federal Grant To Extend Vaccinations Into Westchester’s Poorer Communities

July 27, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- When the Westchester County Department of Health (WCHD) pulled together a team to go into some of...
Read More
print iconPrint
0 notes
0 views
bookmark icon


Comments

The Hudy Indy welcomes comments. All comments are held for moderation and may take a day or two to publish.

Write a comment...

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *