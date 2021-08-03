Our CommunitySleepy Hollow NewsTarrytown News ICE CREAM!!! Published 10 seconds ago10s ago Kids and their moms line up for free ice cream, courtesy of the Tarrytown Police Department August 3, 2021 The invitation went out over the weekend for kids and their parents to come down to Pierson Park on Tuesday afternoon from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. for FREE ice cream (“cone with a cop”). It was all courtesy of the Tarrytown Police Department and the local chapter of the Police Benevolent Association (PBA), which paid for the ice cream from Jimmy’s Soft Serve truck. The purpose: “Get to know your local police, and so that they too can get to know you!” Cops, many of them off-duty, pose with kids and their posters They were guaranteed a strong turnout since the Tarrytown-Sleepy Hollow Summer Camp pretty much rules Pierson Park at that time of day at this time of year, so it was little more than a hop, skip and a jump from the playground to Jimmy’s truck.Advertisement Kids and moms wait patiently for free ice cream Tarrytown Police Chief John Barbalet said they anticipated getting 60 to 80 kids, but it appeared they had topped that number before 2:30 p.m.. Forewarned, some of the kids put together posters thanking the police. They got a bonus, thanks to John Stiloski of Stiloski Automotive, who donated hundreds of dollars worth of toys for the occasion. Which one’s the police officer? Many of the officers came there off-duty, wearing civilian clothes, distinguishable from everyday citizens mostly by their large biceps. Also in evidence were members of the Tarrytown Board of Trustees, including Mayor Tom Butler and Trustees Doug Zollo and Karen Brown, both of whom happen to be running to succeed Butler in next November’s election. Trustee Doug Zollo, Deputy Village Administrator Josh Ringel, Mayor Tom Butler (with cap), Police Chief John Barbalet, with Trustee Karen Brown’s mom, visiting from Queens Asked if he thought the event had achieved its purpose, Chief Barbalet paused ever so briefly before pronouncing, “Ice cream does a lot of good.” Share the News!Advertisement Our Community Sleepy Hollow News Tarrytown News ICE CREAM!!! August 3, 2021 The invitation went out over the weekend for kids and their parents to come down to Pierson Park on Tuesday... Read More Environmental News Local News NRC Holds Hearing in Tarrytown on Indian Pt. Decommissioning Plan August 3, 2021 By Rick Pezzullo--- The federal Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) held a public meeting in Tarrytown last week to receive comments... Read More COVID News Top News Despite Vaccine, The Tide Has Shifted, And Masks Are Back August 2, 2021 By Barrett Seaman— With news from White Plains that 80% of Westchester residents have had at least one dose of... Read More Dobbs Ferry News Our Schools A Masters School Student Journalist Earns The Right To Be A “Cherub” August 2, 2021 By Kira Ratan-- Picture this: One hundred twenty-five 17-year-old high school journalists sitting in a Zoom room listening intently to... Read More COVID News Top News Westchester Among Counties CDC Now Says Should Mask Up July 30, 2021 By Barrett Seaman— Despite its high (nearly 80%) vaccination rate, Westchester County is among a dozen counties in New York... Read More Government News Local Governments Wrestle With Ways To Keep Remote Access As A Feature Of Public Meetings July 29, 2021 By Barrett Seaman— When restrictions on in-person meetings by local boards and committees in New York State were lifted in... Read More Local News People Tarrytown News Tarrytown Resident Publishes First Memoir July 29, 2021 By Steve Sears--- Tarrytown resident Glenn Butler recently published his first memoir, Bending Atmospheres – A Journey from Inner to... Read More Local News Our Schools Sleepy Hollow News Tarrytown News Three New School Administrators Hired in Tarrytown July 29, 2021 By Rick Pezzullo--- Three new administrators have been hired for the upcoming school year in The Public Schools of the... Read More Arts & Entertainment News & Events Irvington News Irvington Theater Receives Funding for All-New HVAC System, Paving Way for 2022 Reopening July 28, 2021 by Brad Ogden— Since March of 2020, the Irvington Theater has been dark. The pandemic required that the doors stay... Read More COVID News Dobbs Ferry News Mercy College Named As Partner In Federal Grant To Extend Vaccinations Into Westchester’s Poorer Communities July 27, 2021 By Barrett Seaman-- When the Westchester County Department of Health (WCHD) pulled together a team to go into some of... Read More ShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint