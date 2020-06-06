HUNDREDS GATHER IN SLEEPY HOLLOW TO SUPPORT BLACK LIVES MATTER

Sympathizers, many of them young but more racially mixed than some previous Rivertowns demonstrations, filled in the large intersection at the top of Beekman Avenue to join the chorus of Americans in condemning the murder of George Loyd and other crimes against African Americans over the years.

Chants of “Say his Name: George Loyd,” and “Hey, Hey, Ho, Ho, Racist Cops Have Got to Go” were repeated in waves, interjected every so often by cheers as passing drivers honked horns in support. It was a hot Saturday afternoon–one more reason to abide by social distancing. Unlike some of the urban protests around the country, the Rivertowns, there was never a hint of tension. Mayor Ken Wray strolled about. Sleepy Hollow cops held related conversations with protesters. High schoolers chatted excitedly between chants. But the purpose of it all was not lost.