Dobbs Ferry News
Firefighters Quickly Contain Fire at Dobbs Ferry Apartments

July 18, 2025

By Rick Pezzullo—

Quick reaction by the Dobbs Ferry Department helped prevent a fire in an apartment at a Dobbs Ferry apartment complex Thursday evening from spreading.

Residents at The Danforth Apartments at Rivertowns Square were forced to evacuate at about 7:10 p.m. when the fire alarm sounded.

According to Danforth management, the incident was related to a cooking mishap in one apartment on the first floor. The fast response of firefighters and activation of the building’s sprinkler system brought the situation under control within an hour and residents were allowed to return to their apartments. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters conducted a thorough check of nearby apartments to ensure everyone was safe. Some apartments on the first and second floors suffered water damage.

“We’re incredibly grateful to the Dobbs Ferry Fire Department and their mutual aid partners for their prompt response and professionalism,” Danforth management stated.

Dobbs Ferry was assisted at the scene by firefighters from Irvington, Tarrytown, Ardsley, Hastings-on-Hudson and other area responders.

