Letters to the Editor Don't Forget To Turn Over Your Ballot Published 5 mins ago5 mins ago October 15, 2022 On election day voters will be asked to approve a $4.2 billion bond act to fund environmental protection, natural restoration, resiliency and clean energy projects. This is an important ballot proposition but most voters won't bother to vote for or against the proposal because the proposition is on the back of the ballot. On one side of the ballot are the candidates running for office. On the other side of the ballot page there are referendum questions. I think that the NYS Board of Elections and the State Legislature should amend the election law so that ballot propositions and the candidates running for office are on the same side of the ballot sheet. When most people vote their major reasonl is to vote for candidates running for important positions. Ballot propositions, while important, are secondary considerations. Because of the way the ballot looks – many voters forget to turn over their ballot. A $4.2 billion bond act is an important matter requiring voter approval, but a large number of voters won't bother to say yes or no because they will forget to turn the ballot over. Last year NYS voters rejected some progressive ballot proposals that would have allowed same-day voter registration and another proposal that would have allowed anyone to request an absentee ballot. New York State has some of the most restrictive voting laws in the country. There are at least 20 other states that make it easier for voters to vote. I think a major reason why the propositions were rejected is because many voters did not flip the ballot and forgot to vote for or against the proposition. New York State should make it easier to get people to remember to vote on referendum questions. PAUL FEINER Greenburgh Town Supervisor

TaSH Vendors Team Up With High School To Distribute Surplus Food October 15, 2022 By Barrett Seaman— All seven of the local farmers and one baker who regularly set up shop at the Saturday...

Irvington Superintendent Rips Football Team 9/11 Tribute October 15, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo--- Irvington Superintendent of Schools Kristopher Harrison took issue last week with the varsity football team's tribute to...

Few Holds Barred in District 17 Debate October 13, 2022 By Barrett Seaman-- If the degree of feistiness by both parties in a League of Women Voters debate is an...

1972 Champion Sleepy Hollow Football Team Celebrates 50-Year Anniversary October 13, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo--- When members of the 1972 Sleepy Hollow High School varsity football team got together Oct. 8 at...

Humorist Paula Poundstone's 'Never Ending Tour' Returns to Tarrytown October 12, 2022 By W.B. King-- When asked what's going through her mind when performing, comedian Paula Poundstone paused for a moment before...

Sleepy Hollow Street Fair Draws Thousands To Beekman Avenue October 9, 2022 By Robert Kimmel-- Beekman Avenue, Sleepy Hollow's main street, became a huge outdoor market Saturday, bringing thousands of visitors to...

Adrian Belew, Todd Rundgren Bring All-Star Band Celebrating David Bowie's Music to Tarrytown October 7, 2022 By W.B. King--- The year was 1977. A struggling musician was driving up 21 First Avenue South in Nashville in...

Hearing Scheduled on Cannabis Dispensary Regulations in Tarrytown October 7, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo-- The Tarrytown Board of Trustees has scheduled a public hearing on proposed zoning amendments regarding the regulation...

The Y Honors Drew Fixell October 6, 2022 By Barrett Seaman-- The YMCA of Tarrytown's fundraiser on Friday, September 30th was not only a chance for the Y...

Sleepy Hollow's Street Fair: Bigger And Better Than Ever October 4, 2022 By Robert Kimmel-- Thousands of visitors are expected at the annual Sleepy Hollow Street Fair this Saturday, October 8, as...