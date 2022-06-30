Don’t Abandon Villa Lewaro

June 30, 2022

Mrs. He­lena Do­ley, a board mem­ber of The Do­ley Foun­da­tion, has been re­peat­edly ap­proached by Irv­ing­to­ni­ans and other cit­i­zens of Westch­ester County ex­press­ing their dis­may with the cur­rent state of the Villa Lewaro, also known as the Madame C. J. Walker Estate, of­ten men­tion­ing the re­cent ar­ti­cle in The Hud­son In­de­pen­dent. (https://the­hud­sonin­de­pen­dent.com/whats-up-with-villa-lewaro/)

The con­cern of the Do­ley Foun­da­tion Board is with the his­tory of the pre­sent own­er, Richieu Dennis of Essence Communications and his Sofi Tucker Foun­da­tion—who is the ab­sen­tee own­er. The Ease­ment on the Villa was cre­ated to pro­tect it from neg­li­gence and abandonment into perpetuity . Further, the Ease­ment is duly reg­is­tered and recorded at the Westch­ester County Clerk’s of­fice and is part of the deed of the Villa. The Na­tional Trust has also failed in its stew­ard­ship!

The con­cerns of the Do­ley Foun­da­tion Board, many cit­i­zens of Irv­ing­ton, Westch­ester County and preser­va­tion­ists around the coun­try is the dis­turb­ing con­tin­u­ing de­te­ri­o­ra­tion of the Villa and fear that it will ul­ti­mately be razed and used for low-in­come hous­ing. Let’s note that if this hap­pens, it will have a dev­as­tat­ing ef­fect on prop­erty val­ues in the im­me­di­ate neigh­bor­hood and the Vil­lage of Irv­ing­ton, NY.

Advertisement





Thank you and best regards,

Dr. Sheila M. Kearney, Board Chair