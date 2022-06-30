Don’t Abandon Villa Lewaro

Mrs. Helena Doley, a board member of The Doley Foundation, has been repeatedly approached by Irvingtonians and other citizens of Westchester County expressing their dismay with the current state of the Villa Lewaro, also known as the Madame C. J. Walker Estate, often mentioning the recent article in TheHudson Independent. (https://thehudsonindependent.com/whats-up-with-villa-lewaro/)
The concern of the Doley Foundation Board is with the history of the present owner, Richieu Dennis of Essence Communications and his Sofi Tucker Foundation—who is the absentee owner. The Easement on the Villa was created to protect it from negligence and abandonment into perpetuity . Further, the Easement is duly registered and recorded at the Westchester County Clerk’s office and is part of the deed of the Villa. The National Trust has also failed in its stewardship!
The concerns of the Doley Foundation Board, many citizens of Irvington, Westchester County and preservationists around the country is the disturbing continuing deterioration of the Villa and fear that it will ultimately be razed and used for low-income housing. Let’s note that if this happens, it will have a devastating effect on property values in the immediate neighborhood and the Village of Irvington, NY.
