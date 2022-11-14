Advertisement
  • The Schindler Cleaning Companies - Shrinkwrap
  • The Schindler Cleaning Companies - Gutters
Rivertowns Sports

Dobbs Ferry Thumped in Class C Football Title Game

(photo by Stephen O'Leary)
November 14, 2022

By Tom Pedulla—

Hopes were high that Dobbs Ferry would successfully defend its Section 1 Class C football championship. And with good reason.

The Eagles had already defeated Westlake, 15-13, at home on Sept. 30. They had suffered only one loss through nine games, a 33-6 wake-up call against visiting Tuckahoe on Sept. 17. They had dispatched most opponents with all of the forcefulness of a run by star back Brian Dann, including a 61-28 offensive explosion against Irvington in the regular-season finale.

Advertisement
  • Donate to The Hud Indy - Matching Grant
  • Advertise in The Hud Indy - $50

It seemed as though Dobbs Ferry could not be stopped, especially after Dann opened the scoring in the sectional championship game with a 14-yard burst. In actuality, it was surging Westlake that could not be halted.

The Wildcats responded by unleashing a punishing ground game of their own, one that churned out a whopping 405 rushing yards while rattling off 46 unanswered points in a 46-14 victory on Nov. 12 at Mahopac High School.

“We weren’t confused about how good they were. We didn’t underestimate them. We knew what we were stepping into,” said Dobbs Ferry coach Joe Cox. “We knew they were a really good team. We knew they were physical. We knew they were well coached. We knew it was going to take our best effort to beat them.”

A successful defense of any title in any sport revolves around defense. Dobbs Ferry simply could not make critical stops while Westlake (8-2) scored touchdowns on all seven of its possessions. The Eagles, after committing only four turnovers all season, lost the ball three times with so much at stake.

“We definitely tried some things to slow it down a bit and pump the brakes on them a little bit,” said Cox. “But they were the far superior team (on Nov. 12).”

Dobbs Ferry’s offensive standouts found themselves playing defense far too often. Dann carried 15 times for 70 yards to close his distinguished career. Brandon Holman, who erupted for more than 400 yards from scrimmage not long ago and has come so far in his development, was limited to 10 carries for 50 yards. They will be sorely missed when the Eagles look to rebound in 2023.

The Eagles were led defensively by senior Isaac Aragon and junior Drexel Lewis with six-and-a-half and six tackles, respectively. Lewis closed a remarkable season with a league- and section-high 12 interceptions and could easily have picked off 15 passes if not for a few drops. He had four games with multiple interceptions. Lewis’ interception total is believed to rank among the highest in state history.

Sophomore quarterback Kevin Hartnett provides hope for the future. He gained valuable experience and completed 4 of 7 passes in the title game for 54 yards and one touchdown, a strike to junior split end Michael “Goose” Farnsworth.

“Kevin’s a tough kid. He’s on his way to becoming a fantastic football player,” Cox said. “He’s got a great work ethic. He really wants to be great. We’re really excited about him. We think he has a very bright future.”

As painful as the ending was, Cox praised the examples set by the team’s senior captains — offensive lineman Owen Fischer, Dann and Holman. “They’ve given the program a lot and really embraced the leadership role after a big group had gone,” the coach noted. “They really stepped up and took the mantle.”

With an 8-2 record and one impressive victory after another, it was hardly a lost season for Dobbs Ferry. “I was really proud of them throughout the season. I thought they kept battling,” Cox said. “We dealt with our fair share of adversity with injuries and different things. I was really proud of the resiliency they showed.

“I thought they really became a good football team because they kept putting the work in and kept showing up. They will reflect on it and eventually be proud of it.”

 

Stephen O’Leary contributed to this report

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Dobbs Ferry Thumped in Class C Football Title Game

Dobbs Ferry Thumped in Class C Football Title Game

November 14, 2022
By Tom Pedulla--- Hopes were high that Dobbs Ferry would successfully defend its Section 1 Class C football championship. And...
Read More
Soon-To-Be Eagle Scout Honors “The Other Legend of Sleepy Hollow”

Soon-To-Be Eagle Scout Honors “The Other Legend of Sleepy Hollow”

November 11, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— It would be more than fair to say that Dylan Michael Smith, 13, revered the late Armando...
Read More
Lawler the Feisty Candidate Becomes Lawler the Congressman

Lawler the Feisty Candidate Becomes Lawler the Congressman

November 9, 2022
By Barrett Seaman-- Decidedly mellower and less combative than he often appeared to be as a candidate, Republican Congressman-elect Mike...
Read More
Lawler Poised to Declare Victory in District 17

Lawler Poised to Declare Victory in District 17

November 9, 2022
By Barrett Seaman-- In one of the most expensive and contentious House races in the country, Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee...
Read More
Bowman Wins Second Term Representing 16th Congressional District

Bowman Wins Second Term Representing 16th Congressional District

November 9, 2022
Rep. Jamaal Bowman declared victory Tuesday night over Republican challenger Dr. Miriam Levitt Flisser after building up an insurmountable lead...
Read More
Irvington Historical Society Celebrates Another Round of “Legacies”

Irvington Historical Society Celebrates Another Round of “Legacies”

November 8, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— For the fourth year running, the Irvington Historical Society honored a select group of the village’s older...
Read More
Phelps’ State of the Art Stroke Center Saves Time–and Thus Lives

Phelps’ State of the Art Stroke Center Saves Time–and Thus Lives

November 7, 2022
By Barrett Seaman-- Michael Stillman, 79, a retired dermatologist in Waccabuc, NY woke up early on a Wednesday morning last...
Read More
Tarrytown Trustees on Ballot Running Uncontested on Election Day

Tarrytown Trustees on Ballot Running Uncontested on Election Day

November 6, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo--- A trio of trustees in Tarrytown are running unopposed for new two-year terms on Nov. 8. Robert...
Read More
Joan Osborne Returns to ‘Favorite Venue’ – The Tarrytown Music Hall

Joan Osborne Returns to ‘Favorite Venue’ – The Tarrytown Music Hall

November 3, 2022
By W.B. King— Looking up from a pew in the church her family attended in Anchorage, Kentucky, a young Joan...
Read More
Taste Local: A Rivertown Restaurant Crawl

Taste Local: A Rivertown Restaurant Crawl

November 3, 2022
By Shana Liebman-- The first Rivertown restaurant “crawl” is happening this weekend. Taste Local, on Saturday, November 5, is a...
Read More
print iconPrint
0 notes
1 view
bookmark icon