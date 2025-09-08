September 8, 2025
Sleepy Hollow High Students Join National Walkout To Protest Gun Violence
September 9, 2025
The movement against gun violence in schools was rudely re-awakened on August 27th with the death by gun of two...Read More
Back To School: A Hudson Indy Series Starts Now
September 9, 2025
With students across the rivertowns now back in school, The Hudson Independent is launching a series of stories about the...Read More
The Bell-To-Bell School Cell Phone Ban Is Here. How’s It Going?
September 9, 2025
By Barrett Seaman-- When Governor Hochul signed the statewide ban on use of cell phones in public schools last June,...Read More
Sinkhole Causes Parkway Closure in Hastings
September 8, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- A portion of the Saw Mill Parkway in Hastings-on-Hudson was closed Sunday evening when a large sinkhole...Read More
Death by Selfie
September 8, 2025
DEATH BY SELFIE: The falls of Kaaterskill By Krista Madsen Ascending the steep stairs along the Kaaterskill waterfall with an infant in...Read More
Multi-Chamber Mixer Held in Dobbs Ferry
September 6, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- More than 200 guests gathered at HudCo in Dobbs Ferry last month for Big Ideas and Little...Read More
Alien Upgrade
September 3, 2025
ALIEN UPGRADE: Beam up your homemakers! By Krista Madsen I’m a homemaker, and I don’t mean a housewife (I was terrible at...Read More
Sleepy Hollow’s Coffey Earns Westchester Sports Hall of Fame Honor
September 1, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- She is an Olympic gold medalist and one of the top players in the National Women’s Soccer...Read More
On the Face of Things
September 1, 2025
ON THE FACE OF THINGS: Life is a pattern and the pattern creeps By Krista Madsen I see dead people. But it’s...Read More
A Trove of Kingsland Treasure Returns To Sleepy Hollow
August 31, 2025
By Jeff Wilson-- On August 27, thanks to a chance encounter, the Historical Society of Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown acquired...Read More
Comments
The Hudson Independent welcomes comments. All comments are held for moderation and may take a day or two to publish.