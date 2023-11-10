Tarrytown News Bridging The Gap Between Health And Fitness Published 19 seconds ago19s ago From left: Shari Rosen Ascher, Director Policy & Programs for Small Business, Mayor Karen Brown, Chamber Board member JoAnne Murray, Nicole Kana (with scissors), Milan Kana, Chamber Executive Director Lucia Balls-Traynor, Chamber Board member Ken Reedy November 10, 2023 By Barrett Seaman— Tucked around the corner on North Washington on the backside of 54 Mail Street in Tarrytown is KANA Therapy & Wellness. While its rooms are equipped with the weights, massage tables and exercise equipment one would expect of a PT facility, KANA has a new agey, spa-like aura that was intentionally designed to reflect the philosophy of its owner. Nicole Kana, Doctor of Physical Therapy. She has been in the fitness and rehab world for a decade but grew “sick and tired of being part of a healthcare system that does not service people,” as she told a gathering there on Thursday to celebrate her grand opening. With her to help launch her new business were board members of the Sleepy Hollow Tarrytown Chamber of Commerce, invariably present to cheer on new businesses in the community.Sponsor More like a spa than a gym As an out-of-network provider not dependent on insurance company approval, Dr. Kana says she has “the freedom to first take care of the patient.” In lieu of $40 or $50 co-pays for each session, she offers them “membership” in her program, designed around each client’s needs. Once she has ascertained what clients need to rid themselves of pain or launch a fitness regimen, they pay her up front and deal with their medical insurance issues on their own. She begins with a no-cost evaluation that leads to a plan. In addition to in-person physical therapy, she offers on-line coaching sessions. “It’s like having a PT in your pocket.” You can learn more by visiting her web site, www.kana-pt.com, emailing her at dr.nicolekana@gmail.com, or calling 914-916-2298. Read or leave a comment on this story...Sponsor Tarrytown News Bridging The Gap Between Health And Fitness November 10, 2023 By Barrett Seaman— Tucked around the corner on North Washington on the backside of 54 Mail Street in Tarrytown is... Read More Irvington News Irvington Girl Scouts Head Out To Save The Forest November 9, 2023 By Barrett Seaman-- On a brisk early November afternoon, thirty-some Irvington Girl Scouts ranging from 4th to 8th grade tromped... Read More Government & PoliticsGreenburgh News Dems Prevail in County Races November 8, 2023 By Barrett Seaman— The strength of Democrats on Election Day stretched well beyond the rivertowns, as their candidates for the... Read More Government & PoliticsTarrytown News Brown and Democratic Team Win Big in Tarrytown November 8, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo--- Tarrytown Mayor Karen Brown was reelected to a second two-year term Tuesday as she swatted away the... Read More Government & PoliticsIrvington News Irvington’s Once And Future Mayor November 8, 2023 By Barrett Seaman— The Democrats running for re-election as Trustees in Irvington, Mitchell Bard and Arlene Burgos, had no opposition... Read More Dobbs Ferry NewsGovernment & Politics Incumbents Easily Reelected in Dobbs Ferry November 8, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo--- Dobbs Ferry Mayor Vincent Rossillo and three incumbents on the Board of Trustees were easily reelected to... Read More Irvington News Abbott House Celebrates 60-Year Milestone at Historic Lyndhurst Castle November 7, 2023 Abbott House, Irvington’s non-profit home for for children, families, and adults with complex needs, celebrated its 60th birthday with a... Read More School News Essay Contest For Westchester Students November 6, 2023 Lifting Up Westchester, a non-profit agency committed to helping individuals experiencing homelessness and hunger achieve self-sufficiency, announces their seventh annual... Read More Arts & EntertainmentLifestyles Filthy Rich November 6, 2023 FILTHY RICH: The rise and fall of the rare female billionaire By Krista Madsen– Yes, Taylor Swift is dating a football player,... Read More Arts & EntertainmentCommunity News With Help From Children, Irvington Theater’s Greg Allen Has Created A Monster November 4, 2023 By Stefanie Sears-- Gregory G. Allen is best known locally as the manager of the Irvington Theater, but that’s just... Read More ShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint