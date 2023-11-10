Bridging The Gap Between Health And Fitness

November 10, 2023

By Barrett Seaman—

Tucked around the corner on North Washington on the backside of 54 Mail Street in Tarrytown is KANA Therapy & Wellness. While its rooms are equipped with the weights, massage tables and exercise equipment one would expect of a PT facility, KANA has a new agey, spa-like aura that was intentionally designed to reflect the philosophy of its owner. Nicole Kana, Doctor of Physical Therapy. She has been in the fitness and rehab world for a decade but grew “sick and tired of being part of a healthcare system that does not service people,” as she told a gathering there on Thursday to celebrate her grand opening. With her to help launch her new business were board members of the Sleepy Hollow Tarrytown Chamber of Commerce, invariably present to cheer on new businesses in the community.

As an out-of-network provider not dependent on insurance company approval, Dr. Kana says she has “the freedom to first take care of the patient.” In lieu of $40 or $50 co-pays for each session, she offers them “membership” in her program, designed around each client’s needs. Once she has ascertained what clients need to rid themselves of pain or launch a fitness regimen, they pay her up front and deal with their medical insurance issues on their own.

She begins with a no-cost evaluation that leads to a plan. In addition to in-person physical therapy, she offers on-line coaching sessions. “It’s like having a PT in your pocket.”

You can learn more by visiting her web site, www.kana-pt.com, emailing her at dr.nicolekana@gmail.com, or calling 914-916-2298.

