Biaggi Deserves Democratic Party Nod

August 8, 2022

To the editor:

ill equipped to adequately respond to the alt-right, pro-Trump movement, which threatens basic truth and the rule of law. In these times when so many constitutional rights are at stake (e.g., school safety, gun safety, health care, abortion, voting, elections reform, climate justice, renewable energy, housing, etc.), it’s urgent we unify and support candidates who’ll champion working-class values in DC. Unfortunately, it appears the Democrats have been doing just the opposite: the Democratic Campaign Congressional Committee (DCCC), which is the main fundraising arm for the caucus, recently spent close to a half-million dollars in ads uplifting a Trump-endorsed Republican candidate in Michigan! And that’s just one example of the Democrats’ stunningly irresponsible political calculus which happens to directly implicate Biaggi’s primary opponent, currently the chair of the DCCC. This White male is in the process of brazenly stealing the 17th Congressional seat from Rep. Jones, as Jones wasn’t even afforded the decency of a heads-up from his colleague and fellow caucus member, that he’s decided to run in Jones’ district. In decisive times like these, please, I urge you to ask yourself: what better way to send a strong message than by electing a passionate (AOC-like), experienced (currently a NY State Senator) brave voice who’ll work tirelessly to get money out of politics and restore the sacred democratic values (i.e., our voice is our vote) foundational to our great country? Please get involved today: If, like me, you’re concerned about the direction in which our democracy is going, I invite you to take a moment to learn about (and urge you to cast your vote in the August 23 primary for) Alessandra Biaggi, Democratic candidate for NY’s 17th Congressional district. It’s clear the Democratic Party establishment isto adequately respond to the alt-right, pro-Trump movement, which threatens basic truth and the rule of law. In these times when so many constitutional rights are at stake (e.g., school safety, gun safety, health care, abortion, voting, elections reform, climate justice, renewable energy, housing, etc.), it’s urgent we unify and support candidates who’ll championin DC. Unfortunately, it appears the Democrats have been doing just the opposite: the Democratic Campaign Congressional Committee (DCCC), which is the main fundraising arm for the caucus, recently spent close to a half-million dollars in ads uplifting a Trump-endorsed Republican candidate in Michigan! And that’s just one example of the Democrats’ stunningly irresponsible political calculus which happens to directly implicate Biaggi’s primary opponent, currently the chair of the DCCC. This White male is in the process of brazenly stealing the 17th Congressional seat from Rep. Jones, as Jones wasn’t even afforded the decency of a heads-up from his colleague and fellow caucus member, that he’s decided to run in Jones’ district. Inlike these, please, I urge you to: what better way to send a strong message than by electing a(AOC-like),(currently a NY State Senator)voice who’ll work tirelessly to get money out of politics and restore the sacred democratic values (i.e., our voice is our) foundational to our great country? Please get involved today: https://alessandrabiaggi.com

Thank you,

Rhett Sullivan

Valhalla

Help Keep Journalism Independent

Your contribution will help us continue to provide news that is pertinent to residents, businesses and students in the rivertowns of the lower Hudson Valley. Click here to donate...