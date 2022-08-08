Letters to the Editor Biaggi Deserves Democratic Party Nod Published 11 hours ago11h ago August 8, 2022 To the editor: If, like me, you’re concerned about the direction in which our democracy is going, I invite you to take a moment to learn about (and urge you to cast your vote in the August 23 primary for) Alessandra Biaggi, Democratic candidate for NY’s 17th Congressional district. It’s clear the Democratic Party establishment is ill equipped to adequately respond to the alt-right, pro-Trump movement, which threatens basic truth and the rule of law. In these times when so many constitutional rights are at stake (e.g., school safety, gun safety, health care, abortion, voting, elections reform, climate justice, renewable energy, housing, etc.), it’s urgent we unify and support candidates who’ll champion working-class values in DC. Unfortunately, it appears the Democrats have been doing just the opposite: the Democratic Campaign Congressional Committee (DCCC), which is the main fundraising arm for the caucus, recently spent close to a half-million dollars in ads uplifting a Trump-endorsed Republican candidate in Michigan! And that’s just one example of the Democrats’ stunningly irresponsible political calculus which happens to directly implicate Biaggi’s primary opponent, currently the chair of the DCCC. This White male is in the process of brazenly stealing the 17th Congressional seat from Rep. Jones, as Jones wasn’t even afforded the decency of a heads-up from his colleague and fellow caucus member, that he’s decided to run in Jones’ district. In decisive times like these, please, I urge you to ask yourself: what better way to send a strong message than by electing a passionate (AOC-like), experienced (currently a NY State Senator) brave voice who’ll work tirelessly to get money out of politics and restore the sacred democratic values (i.e., our voice is our vote) foundational to our great country? Please get involved today: https://alessandrabiaggi.com Thank you, Rhett Sullivan Valhalla Read or leave a comment on this story...Help Keep Journalism Independent Your contribution will help us continue to provide news that is pertinent to residents, businesses and students in the rivertowns of the lower Hudson Valley. Click here to donate...Advertisement Local Charities PUTTING VOLUNTEERS AND NONPROFITS TOGETHER TO IGNITE CHANGE August 8, 2022 The numbers don’t lie: Over the last year alone, Volunteer New York!, has inspired 35,000 volunteers and mobilized just shy... Read More Government & Politics Court Rescinds Open Voting Option for August 23rd Primary August 4, 2022 HOT OFF THE PRESSES! NEW Change of Party Enrollment Info for August Primary Primary Election: August 23 Early Voting: August... Read More Environmental News Its Dam Condemned, Woodlands Lake Will Soon Disappear August 4, 2022 By Barrett Seaman— There was a time, during the warmer seasons, when one could sit out on the veranda of... Read More Environmental News Summer TIPS for Reducing Waste August 4, 2022 By Annie Kravet-- Food Storage on the go: Stop packing school/camp/picnic lunches in plastic baggies and switch to reusable options!... Read More Government & Politics League Debates Tease Out Differences in CD-17 Candidates August 3, 2022 This story has been updated By Barrett Seaman— Both the political and the physical landscape have changed in New... Read More Government & Politics Democratic Congressional Candidates Make Cases in LOWV Forum August 2, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo--- The four 16th Congressional District candidates jockeying for the Democratic line in an August 23 primary hoped... Read More Local Charities An Innovative Continuum of Services for Westchester Residents with Developmental Disabilities August 1, 2022 Whether helping a family to secure an early intervention evaluation for a young child, preparing young adults to enter the... Read More Tarrytown News Campers Entertained By Funny Visitor July 29, 2022 Kids at the Pierson Park Day Camp got a special treat Friday when Macaroni the Clown took center stage at... Read More Community News Government & Politics Tarrytown News Tarrytown Exploring Locations for Cannabis Dispensaries July 29, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo--- The Village of Tarrytown is looking at establishing an area for cannabis dispensaries to possibly do business.... Read More Tarrytown News Repaving Broadway—In the Still of the Night July 28, 2022 By Barrett Seaman— It’s one of the busiest stretches of road in the Hudson Valley—nearly two miles of pavement that... Read More ShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint