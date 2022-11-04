Ban Flavored Tobacco Products

November 4, 2022

Dear Editor,

As a Westchester resident I am concerned about the health of our community and strongly support eliminating the sale of menthol cigarettes and other flavored tobacco products. The Westchester County Board of Legislators has the chance to show leadership not just in New York, but across the country, by taking a stand against the tobacco industry and reclaiming the health of our community for generations to come.

The ongoing debate on whether Westchester should end the sale of all flavored tobacco products all comes down to this: How long will we continue to prioritize the profits of the tobacco industry over the health of our children and communities, primarily of color, that have been preyed upon by targeted advertising and marketing campaigns?

Eighty-one percent of kids who have ever used a tobacco product started with one that was flavored. The industry knows exactly what they are doing and has aggressively marketed their products to kids for many years to get the next generation addicted to tobacco. Next time the argument arises from convenience stores, retailers, and manufacturers that menthol is an adult flavor, we should remind those around us that this is coming from the same people who profit off the continued addiction of youth to a deadly product.

Eliminating the sale of menthol tobacco products is a step toward health equity, social justice and in the best interest of Westchester’s health. We need to make sure our elected officials do not fold under the pressure of the tobacco industry and are supporting efforts to remove these products from the shelves. If flavored tobacco is no longer available at the corner stores and shops kids visit with friends and families, the appeal of these flavored products will slowly fade. Some adults will quit, and more importantly, kids will never start.