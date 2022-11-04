Letters to the Editor Ban Flavored Tobacco Products Published 47 seconds ago47s ago November 4, 2022 Dear Editor, As a Westchester resident I am concerned about the health of our community and strongly support eliminating the sale of menthol cigarettes and other flavored tobacco products. The Westchester County Board of Legislators has the chance to show leadership not just in New York, but across the country, by taking a stand against the tobacco industry and reclaiming the health of our community for generations to come. The ongoing debate on whether Westchester should end the sale of all flavored tobacco products all comes down to this: How long will we continue to prioritize the profits of the tobacco industry over the health of our children and communities, primarily of color, that have been preyed upon by targeted advertising and marketing campaigns?Advertisement Eighty-one percent of kids who have ever used a tobacco product started with one that was flavored. The industry knows exactly what they are doing and has aggressively marketed their products to kids for many years to get the next generation addicted to tobacco. Next time the argument arises from convenience stores, retailers, and manufacturers that menthol is an adult flavor, we should remind those around us that this is coming from the same people who profit off the continued addiction of youth to a deadly product. Eliminating the sale of menthol tobacco products is a step toward health equity, social justice and in the best interest of Westchester’s health. We need to make sure our elected officials do not fold under the pressure of the tobacco industry and are supporting efforts to remove these products from the shelves. If flavored tobacco is no longer available at the corner stores and shops kids visit with friends and families, the appeal of these flavored products will slowly fade. Some adults will quit, and more importantly, kids will never start. Sincerely, Lisa Bai, Dobbs Ferry Bai is a member of the Local Leadership Board of the American Lung Association in Metro New York Read or leave a comment on this story... Arts & Entertainment Joan Osborne Returns to ‘Favorite Venue’ – The Tarrytown Music Hall November 3, 2022 By W.B. King— Looking up from a pew in the church her family attended in Anchorage, Kentucky, a young Joan... Read More Food in the Rivertowns Taste Local: A Rivertown Restaurant Crawl November 3, 2022 By Shana Liebman-- The first Rivertown restaurant “crawl” is happening this weekend. Taste Local, on Saturday, November 5, is a... Read More Community NewsRivertowns Real EstateSleepy Hollow News Riverfront Promenade at Edge-on-Hudson Now Open to the Public November 2, 2022 By Barrett Seaman— A significant piece of the 100-acre Edge-on-Hudson mosaic fell into place on Halloween day, as officials led... Read More Irvington NewsSchool NewsTop News Debate Continues Over Irvington Football Team 9/11 Flag Tribute November 1, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo--- It’s been more than seven weeks since the Irvington High School varsity football team ran onto the... Read More Community NewsHalloween It’s Baaack!! Tarrytown’s Halloween Parade Reaches New Heights November 1, 2022 By Barrett Seaman-- After two barren, pandemic-shrouded years, Tarrytown’s annual Halloween Parade returned in fantastic, if frightening form. There were... Read More Government & PoliticsTop NewsWestchester News Multi-Agency Task Force Brings Down Burglary Ring Targeting Asian-Americans October 30, 2022 By Jeff Wilson-- It took more than one police department to catch these crooks – a lot more. Teamwork is... Read More Historic RivertownsIrvington NewsSchool News Irvington High School History Teacher’s Essay Published in Scholarly Collection October 27, 2022 Dr. Erik Weiselberg, Village of Irvington historian, principal historian of Revolutionary Westchester 250 and a social studies teacher at Irvington High... Read More Government & PoliticsIrvington NewsTop News Irvington Affordable Housing Project Dead October 26, 2022 By Barrett Seaman— Wilder Balter Properties, the Chappaqua-based developer with a long and successful record of building and managing affordable... Read More School News Corporations Doing Good October 23, 2022 By Barrett Seaman-- On a bright October morning, the first wave of what by day’s end will be 200 school... Read More School NewsSleepy Hollow NewsTarrytown News From Housecalls to Hospitals: The Historical Society’s New Exhibit on Healthcare in The Tarrytowns October 22, 2022 By Barrett Seaman— The history of healthcare in the Tarrytowns is long on caring by beloved individual physicians but until... Read More ShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint