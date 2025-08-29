Support our Sponsors
Environmental News
Irvington News

Abbott House, Lyndhurst Team Up for Program on Bees

August 29, 2025

By Rick Pezzullo—

Children and staff at Abbott House in Irvington were buzzing this summer about an innovative educational program that enabled them to get up close with bees.

The flower-to-hive initiative was made possible through a partnership between Abbott House benefactor Emily Rockefeller and Lyndhurst where children learned about the fascinating journey of bees and the important role they play in the ecosystem.

“This program beautifully reflects the values we hold at Abbott House,” said Kristina Papa, Chief Advancement Officer at Abbott House. “Just as honeybees work together in harmony to nurture their hive, our community comes together to support children on their journey of healing and growth.”

In early June, two hives were installed on the spacious grounds of Lyndhurst. Children and staff were able to don beekeeper suits, taste honey straight from the comb, and learn about the intricate community of bees from beekeeper D.J. (Dennis John) Haverkamp.

The honeybee hives support the pollination of Lyndhurst’s gardens and benefit the surrounding community by foraging up to two miles from their hives.

“Abbott House is deeply grateful to our friends at Lyndhurst and to our generous benefactor, Emily Rockefeller, for bringing this extraordinary program to life,” said Justine Christakos, President and CEO of Abbott House. “Many of the children we serve come from trauma-filled backgrounds and are on a journey of healing and self-discovery. Observing the honeybees’ path from flower to hive offers them a calming, joyful experience—sparking curiosity and teaching valuable lessons about collaboration and resilience.”

Abbott House supports children in foster care, unaccompanied minors, struggling families and adults with different abilities in the New York region.

 

