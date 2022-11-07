A Tribute to the Ossining First Responders

By Barrett Seaman-- Michael Stillman, 79, a retired dermatologist in Waccabuc, NY woke up early on a Wednesday morning last...Read More
November 7, 2022
To the Editor,
It’s unusual for an elected official to sing the praises of a non profit organization that is made up of volunteers who don’t live in their town. But -sometimes a group of volunteers are so amazing they deserve praise and thanks even if they aren’t part of my town!
I want to praise the Ossining Volunteer Ambulance Corp for their efforts and hard work keeping senior citizens, the homebound, and others healthy and safe. In recent years I have referred many people to the Ossining Volunteer Ambulance Corp.. The Ossining Volunteer Ambulance Corp doesn’t know how to say no. They have provided constituents who are homebound with vaccinations at their homes. When I am asked by residents with homebound parents for help getting their parents vaccinations – the Ossining Ambulance Corp always responds and sends a volunteer to the homebound resident. How many others make housecalls like the old fashioned Doctor? . In addition, this dedicated group of volunteers have worked with VAXUPWestchester -organizing vaccination events at local farmers markets, community centers and schools. They have provided booster shots and flu vaccinations to elderly and disabled residents who ask for the shots. They are an amazing group of volunteers who have made life so much better for many.
In addition they also provide important ambulance transport for those who need the help. The Ossining Volunteer Ambulance Corp have made a positive difference in people’s lives. Besides providing residents with quality health care services – they also have reduced the anxiety levels of many seniors and family members who know that when they need help the volunteers are there for us.
Finally, the Ambulance Corps serve residents who don’t live in their immediate communities. I am most appreciative. There is a tremendous need for the extra services that Ossining Volunteer Ambulance Corp provides Westchester residents with.
PAUL FEINER
Greenburgh Town SupervisorRead or leave a comment on this story...
