Heard Around the Watercooler

by Maria Ann Roglieri

Book Signing

Tarrytown author Colleen Carroll will be signing copies of books from her series, How Artists See at Scattered Books in Chappaqua on May 6 from 2-4 p.m.

Breakfast Program on Preventing Human Trafficking

The League of Women Voters of the Rivertowns will host a program, “Taking Action; Human Trafficking in the Rivertowns and Beyond” on Tuesday, May 9 at 8:30 a.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Tarrytown. The program will present the several cases of human trafficking recently identified in Westchester County, and discuss what we can do to make an impact. Alison Boak, MPH, Co-Founder and Executive Director of the International Organization for Adolescents (IOFA) will be the featured speaker. This event is free and open to the public. Participants pay for their own breakfasts. RSVP to info@lwv-rivertowns.org or 914-827-9805

Fundraising Birdathon

The Saw Mill River Audubon Society and the Rockefeller State Park Preserve are jointly running a birdathon to raise money for local bird conservation and education efforts. Go birding yourself or with up to five people between 7 p.m. on May 12 and 7 p.m. on May 13 anywhere in Westchester County and identify all the birds you see. All ability levels are welcome. For more information see http://www.sawmillriveraudubon.org/birdathon/

“Project Syria Live” Raises Money at Kingsland Park

On April 28, “Project Syria LIVE” at Kingsland Point Park in Sleepy Hollow, presented a family fun night of great music,

great food, great scenery and great friends, all while raising funds to help bring aid to displaced families in Syria. This event was created by seven Westchester teenagers who are committed to helping other teens, children and babies in crisis. For more information see www.ReliefUnited.org, and if you would like to donate please go to https://www.gofundme.com/humanitarian-crisis-in-syria.

Sleepy Hollow, Irvington Students Compete in MIT Competition

Irvington High School’s Jimmy Park, and Sleepy Hollow High School’s Caroline Kachinowski and Sophia Guarnieri, all three science research students, went to MIT in mid- April as finalists in the preliminary round of the MIT INSPIRE competition, a national high school research competition in the arts, humanities and social sciences. For the preliminary round, MIT INSPIRE judges evaluated student research papers, which were submitted online, and selected the nation’s best projects. According to the committee of experts, each finalist has demonstrated the ability to think critically, innovate and engage in meaningful inquiry.

Irvington Resident Honored

Congratulations to Stephanie Saler Korn for receiving a Mayoral Proclamation from Irvington Mayor Brian Smith for her work with Hands Up for Haiti. Stephanie was honored in mid-April by Hands Up for Haiti, for pioneering a program aimed at stomping out hypertension among older adults in Northern Haiti. The program is making a difference in the lives of thousands of Haitians who suffer from hypertension. For information on how to donate to Hands up for Haiti, go to www.handsupforhaiti.org.

Sharing Holiday

Temple Beth Abraham, in collaboration with ENGAGE Jewish Service Corps, a UJA-Federation of New York initiative for baby boomers and beyond, hosted an Interfaith Seder on April 2 to celebrate the traditions of Passover with its neighboring congregants of other faiths from Tarrytown houses of worship (Christ Episcopal Church, Foster Memorial AME Zion Church, the Reformed Church of the Tarrytowns, and First Baptist Church), and the Westchester Muslim Group. Each of over 100 attendees brought a nonperishable item to benefit the Community Food Pantry of Tarrytown.

Irvington Student to Compete in Science Fair

Irvington High School senior Remy Mermelstein has advanced to compete in the International Sustainable World (Energy, Engineering and Environment) Project Olympiad in Houston, Texas, from May 3-8.

