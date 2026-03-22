March 22, 2026
The Clumsy Compendium
March 22, 2026
THE CLUMSY COMPENDIUM: Don't run before you can walk By Krista Madsen Rattling around the echo chamber of my “bad memory” are...Read More
Rivertowns Earth Month Scavenger Hunt
March 21, 2026
Rivertowns Earth Month Scavenger Hunt Invites Residents to Explore, Compete, and Take Action Together This free, family-friendly game celebrates stewardship,...Read More
New Middle School Principal Named in Hastings
March 18, 2026
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Hastings-on-Hudson Board of Education recently unanimously appointed Ms. Lina M. Carolini-Cannavò as principal of Farragut Middle...Read More
Engines, Sirens, Drums, Horns: The Joyful Sounds Of St. Patrick’s Day
March 16, 2026
By Barrett Seaman-- The 30th annual St. Patrick’s Day parade from Main Street, Tarrytown to Sleepy Hollow’s Beekman Avenue once...Read More
Gross National
March 15, 2026
GROSS NATIONAL: How semi-socialism can make you happy By Krista Madsen If, in a mere essay, I can bravely take on the...Read More
Irvington Middle School Eighth Graders Named Essay Contest Finalists
March 13, 2026
Two Irvington Middle School eighth graders – Addison Schutzman and Sydney Pollack – were named finalists in the 2026 Lifting...Read More
Mt. Pleasant Settles the Sleepy Hollow Lawsuit By Agreeing to District Voting
March 11, 2026
By Barrett Seaman— The subdued mood in the Mt. Pleasant Town Hall meeting room, on Tuesday, March 10, 2026 was...Read More
Farrington to Lead SH St. Patrick’s Day Parade
March 11, 2026
By Tom Pedulla--- Stephen O’Leary summarized Frank Farrington in one sentence: “He is one of Dobbs Ferry’s best,” O’Leary said....Read More
Did The Earth Just Move?
March 10, 2026
By Barrett Seaman— BOOM!! Rattle, rattle. A gorgeous spring-like day, with temperatures heading into the seventies, was briefly interrupted Tuesday...Read More
Gold Medal Girls
March 9, 2026
GOLD MEDAL GIRLS: And the Pageant of Pulchritude By Krista Madsen Between traveling and preparing for traveling, I missed all of the...Read More
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