March 21, 2026

Rivertowns Earth Month Scavenger Hunt Invites Residents to Explore, Compete, and Take Action Together

This free, family-friendly game celebrates stewardship, local pride, and community connection from Hastings to Sleepy Hollow. Game play is from March 29 to May 3, 2026. Players may register now or any time through April . Invitations to join the Goosechase app will be sent to registrants starting March 27th.

Participants will complete photo and video missions that spotlight our beautiful open spaces, joyful community events, smart stewardship actions, healthy lifestyle choices, and deep local pride. A friendly competition among municipalities will boost participation in a good-natured, mutually beneficial challenge. A live leaderboard, weekly highlights, and social media sharing will fuel friendly competition throughout the game.

The scavenger hunt is organized by the Rivertowns Intervillage Sustainability Network (RISN), a collaboration of volunteers from conservation commissions, Climate Smart groups, green policy committees, and sustainability task forces along the Lower Hudson. Participating communities include Hastings-on-Hudson, Dobbs Ferry, Irvington, Tarrytown, and Sleepy Hollow.

Missions range from playful to hands-on, with points based on level of effort. Examples include answering ecology trivia, identifying birds and native or invasive plants, planting natives, removing invasives, attending Earth Month events, diverting food scraps, supporting food banks, and taking part in a Repair Café.

Teams of friends, families, neighbors, or community groups can choose which municipality to represent. Prizes will be awarded both to the team with the most points and to the municipality with the highest collective score. Local conservation commissions and sustainability groups will designate a project to benefit from the municipal prize, such as a pollinator garden, open-space improvements, or another community environmental initiative.

“This is regional collaboration at its best. We share the same ecosystem corridor, and our residents already move across village borders to enjoy each other’s parks, events, and restaurants. Our sustainability groups and conservation commissions have long shared ideas and supported one another, so this felt like the natural next step. Now residents can celebrate Earth Month together, learn about all of the sustainable lifestyle choices in the region, and compete for a cash prize to support a local environmental project. What’s not to love?” –Charlotte Binns, Sustainability Director, Village of Irvington

“I’m so excited to be part of launching this initiative, which will bring awareness, interconnectivity and joy to the Rivertowns eco scene. It’s been fantastic collaborating with the many stellar environmentalists from our string of villages, each of which is doing impactful and wonderful things.” –Haven Colgate, Chair of the Hastings Conservation Commission

The event will be promoted through municipal notifications, partner newsletters, social media, and Earth Month gatherings across the Rivertowns. Organizers hope it will encourage residents to discover local resources, join stewardship efforts, and celebrate the region’s shared commitment to sustainability.

More information and registration details are available at www.ResilientRivertowns.org.