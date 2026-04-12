NY-17 Democratic Candidates Seek Party Support at Forum

April 12, 2026

By Rick Pezzullo—

The three top candidates jockeying to earn the Democratic nomination to challenge Rep. Mike Lawler took part in a forum Thursday night at Manhattanville University.

About 350 onlookers watched intently for 90 minutes as Cait Conley, Beth Davidson and Effie Phillips-Staley cordially tried to convince them who had the best chance to win the NY-17 congressional seat in November that represents all or a portion of Westchester, Rockland, Putnam and Dutchess counties.

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Conley, who has never held elected office, has received more than 50 endorsements to date> She emphasized her 16 years in the Army and experience as Director for Counterterrorism on the National Security Council.

“We need a Democratic candidate that will inspire voters,” said Conley, a West Point graduate. “We need a different type of Democrat. We have to be able to bring people together if we are going to ensure America’s best days are ahead of us. I represent a generation that will do things differently.”

Davidson, a two-time cancer survivor, served on the Nyack Board of Education for two terms before being elected to the Rockland County Legislature, where she has held a seat for the last 10 years. On the Legislature, where she chairs the Environment Committee and Task Force on Water Resources Management and is vice-chair of the Housing and Economic Development Committee.

“This campaign is about you, the voters, and what type of leadership meets this moment,” Davidson said. “I have delivered results in a divided government. I know how to work across the aisle and deliver results as a bridge-builder. I not only know how to fight, I know how to win.”

Phillips-Staley, who touts herself as “The Progressive Choice,” has served on the Tarrytown Board of Trustees since 2021 and been reelected twice. She is a non-profit executive who has dedicated her adult life to social justice and public service. She said building a coalition was the key to defeating Lawler.

“We are at a sort of terrifying crossroads in our nation,” Phillips-Staley said. “We need to build bridges and make sure everyone feels welcomed and turnout the vote life never before. The working class will benefit from a populist, progressive message.”

All three candidates were united in their disdain for Lawler, President Trump and the war in Iran.

“I know, having served, that war and conflict is the last thing you ever want to see,” said Conley, who was deployed six times overseas. “The use of force should always be a last resort.” Speaking of the war on Ian, she asserted that “there is no plan, no exit strategy. This is unacceptable. This is not about national security. I know how government is supposed to work. And Mike Lawler has the audacity to justify Donald Trump using the military to commit war crimes. He is unfit to represent us.”

“Donald Trump is the most dangerous and dishonest (president) we have ever had, and Mike Lawler has rubberstamped this war every step of the way,” Davidson said. “I support ending this war as quickly as possible. We need to reclaim our moral place in this world. Mike Lawler has covered up for Trump’s insanity.”

“We are spending $1.5 billion a day on this terrible, unjust war that was launched by a madman. A war like this is not winnable,” Phillips-Staley said. “We cannot flip this Congress fast enough to put this insanity to an end. The House Democrats have been conceding their power for far too long. We are supposed to be a check on the executive branch. It has not been. This war is totally unjust.”

The Westchester County Democratic Committee, which sponsored the debate, is scheduled to meet on April 15 to possibly endorse a candidate. The Putnam County Democratic Committee is set to meet on April 20.

Three other Democratic candidates who have filed nominating petitions for the June 23 party primary are Briarcliff Manor Deputy Mayor Peter Chatzky, who suspended his campaign prior to Thursday’s debate, television journalist Mike Sacks, who was handing out campaign material outside Reid Castle where the debate was held, and retired Air Force veteran John Cappello.

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