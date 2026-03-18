New Middle School Principal Named in Hastings

March 18, 2026

By Rick Pezzullo—

The Hastings-on-Hudson Board of Education recently unanimously appointed Ms. Lina M. Carolini-Cannavò as principal of Farragut Middle School, effective July 1, 2026.

Selected from a strong pool of more than 100 applicants, district officials said Ms. Carolini-Cannavò brings extensive experience as both a teacher and school leader in Westchester County, along with a deep commitment to instructional excellence, student well-being, and strong partnerships with families and faculty.

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“I am thrilled to be joining the Hastings community as the new Farragut Middle School principal. It is an honor to have the opportunity to work in such an incredible district. I am looking forward to bringing my knowledge and experience in both middle and high school to FMS to further contribute to its academic growth and continued success,” Carolini-Cannavò said.

“As someone who truly values relationships, I am excited to meet the students, faculty, and families to foster positive and meaningful connections and become a fabric of this wonderful community,” she added. “The combination of academic rigor, social-emotional support, and a culture built on a strong sense of belonging for all is needed for a middle school to be successful, and it is my goal to ensure that this is accomplished at FMS. I am eager to begin this journey and look forward to working collaboratively with everyone to write the next great chapter at Farragut Middle School.”

Carolini-Cannavo will succeed interim principal Daniel Waldeck.