Support our Sponsors
  • Promote your summer program in The Hudson Independent - camp, sports, school
  • Hud Indy business directory
Hastings-on-Hudson
School News

New Middle School Principal Named in Hastings

March 18, 2026

By Rick Pezzullo—

The Hastings-on-Hudson Board of Education recently unanimously appointed Ms. Lina M. Carolini-Cannavò as principal of Farragut Middle School, effective July 1, 2026.

Selected from a strong pool of more than 100 applicants, district officials said Ms. Carolini-Cannavò brings extensive experience as both a teacher and school leader in Westchester County, along with a deep commitment to instructional excellence, student well-being, and strong partnerships with families and faculty.

Support our Sponsors
Hud Indy business directory

“I am thrilled to be joining the Hastings community as the new Farragut Middle School principal. It is an honor to have the opportunity to work in such an incredible district. I am looking forward to bringing my knowledge and experience in both middle and high school to FMS to further contribute to its academic growth and continued success,” Carolini-Cannavò said.

“As someone who truly values relationships, I am excited to meet the students, faculty, and families to foster positive and meaningful connections and become a fabric of this wonderful community,” she added. “The combination of academic rigor, social-emotional support, and a culture built on a strong sense of belonging for all is needed for a middle school to be successful, and it is my goal to ensure that this is accomplished at FMS. I am eager to begin this journey and look forward to working collaboratively with everyone to write the next great chapter at Farragut Middle School.”

Carolini-Cannavo will succeed interim principal Daniel Waldeck.

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Support our Sponsors
Andrea Martone - Westchester real estate agent with Houlihan Lawrence
New Middle School Principal Named in Hastings

New Middle School Principal Named in Hastings

March 18, 2026
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Hastings-on-Hudson Board of Education recently unanimously appointed Ms. Lina M. Carolini-Cannavò as principal of Farragut Middle...
Read More
Engines, Sirens, Drums, Horns: The Joyful Sounds Of St. Patrick’s Day

Engines, Sirens, Drums, Horns: The Joyful Sounds Of St. Patrick’s Day

March 16, 2026
By Barrett Seaman-- The 30th annual St. Patrick’s Day parade from Main Street, Tarrytown to Sleepy Hollow’s Beekman Avenue once...
Read More
Gross National

Gross National

March 15, 2026
GROSS NATIONAL: How semi-socialism can make you happy By Krista Madsen If, in a mere essay, I can bravely take on the...
Read More
Irvington Middle School Eighth Graders Named Essay Contest Finalists

Irvington Middle School Eighth Graders Named Essay Contest Finalists

March 13, 2026
Two Irvington Middle School eighth graders – Addison Schutzman and Sydney Pollack – were named finalists in the 2026 Lifting...
Read More
Mt. Pleasant Settles the Sleepy Hollow Lawsuit By Agreeing to District Voting

Mt. Pleasant Settles the Sleepy Hollow Lawsuit By Agreeing to District Voting

March 11, 2026
By Barrett Seaman— The subdued mood in the Mt. Pleasant Town Hall meeting room, on Tuesday, March 10, 2026 was...
Read More
Farrington to Lead SH St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Farrington to Lead SH St. Patrick’s Day Parade

March 11, 2026
By Tom Pedulla--- Stephen O’Leary summarized Frank Farrington in one sentence: “He is one of Dobbs Ferry’s best,” O’Leary said....
Read More
Did The Earth Just Move?

Did The Earth Just Move?

March 10, 2026
By Barrett Seaman— BOOM!! Rattle, rattle. A gorgeous spring-like day, with temperatures heading into the seventies, was briefly interrupted Tuesday...
Read More
Gold Medal Girls

Gold Medal Girls

March 9, 2026
GOLD MEDAL GIRLS: And the Pageant of Pulchritude By Krista Madsen Between traveling and preparing for traveling, I missed all of the...
Read More
Dobbs Ferry Leaves Everything On The Court In Final Fall To Woodlands

Dobbs Ferry Leaves Everything On The Court In Final Fall To Woodlands

March 9, 2026
By Tom Pedulla--    For the seniors who led the Dobbs Ferry boys’ basketball team to great heights, the Westchester...
Read More
Mt. Pleasant Poised To Accede To Electoral System Rewarding Sleepy Hollow Voters

Mt. Pleasant Poised To Accede To Electoral System Rewarding Sleepy Hollow Voters

March 7, 2026
By Barrett Seaman— A post on its web site this past week has sent a signal to residents of the...
Read More
print iconPrint
0 notes
0 views
bookmark icon