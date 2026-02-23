Irvington Students Celebrate World Read Aloud Day

February 23, 2026

Students at Irvington elementary schools recently joined millions of readers around the world in celebrating World Read Aloud Day, a global event that highlights the importance of reading aloud and sharing stories.

World Read Aloud Day is an international literacy initiative created by LitWorld and sponsored by Scholastic. Celebrated annually in more than 170 countries, the event brings communities together to promote literacy and emphasize the power of storytelling.

At Dows Lane Elementary School, the district’s K–3 building, students celebrated World Read Aloud Day by reading Taco Knight by Megan Maynor. The literacy focused celebration included community and district members visiting classrooms to read aloud to students. Following the guest readings, students had the opportunity to join a Google Meet with the author.

“Students and staff loved Taco Knight and were thrilled to meet the author,” shared Dr. Andrea Kantor, Principal of Dows Lane Elementary School. “Taco Knight is a wonderful book that teaches persistence and curiosity, which embodies The Irvington Way.”

At Main Street School, Irvington’s grades 4-5 building, classrooms welcomed guest readers who engaged students in shared reading experiences centered around Just Like Rube Goldberg by Sarah Aronson. The read aloud experience sparked thoughtful discussions and reinforced the importance of reading aloud to build vocabulary, strengthen listening skills, and foster a lifelong love of reading.