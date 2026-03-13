Irvington Middle School Eighth Graders Named Essay Contest Finalists

March 13, 2026

Two Irvington Middle School eighth graders – Addison Schutzman and Sydney Pollack – were named finalists in the 2026 Lifting Up Westchester Essay Contest. The competition, open to students in grades 7 through 12, asked participants to write a 750- to 1,000-word essay proposing a realistic idea that Lifting Up Westchester could implement to strengthen emotional connections within their programs.

Both students focused their essays on the organization’s youth service program, which provides educational support for children experiencing homelessness or poverty. English teacher Tara Chillemi said she encouraged her students to enter the essay competition as a way of becoming more aware of the needs within their community and to think about how they can make a difference or raise awareness.

“Addison and Sydney are wonderful and inspiring students who approach their work with thoughtfulness and a willingness to consider issues from multiple perspectives,” Chillemi said. “Their ideas are insightful and offer a unique perspective on how we can better support those who need additional assistance or guidance.”

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Schutzman’s proposal centered on creating more opportunities for shared experiences, including inviting guest speakers who have overcome similar struggles. The goal, she wrote, is to help children feel less alone and more hopeful about their future.

“Her essay was compelling because Addie connects the idea to personal experiences and empathy, showing how small moments of understanding can strongly impact someone’s confidence and outlook,” Chillemi said.

Pollack’s proposal focused on adding an art therapy class to help students manage stress, express emotions and build friendships.

“Sydney clearly explains the mental health benefits of art, provides research support and outlines practical details for how the program could work,” Chillemi said.