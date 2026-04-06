HOT AIR: Even the Strait of Hormuz is full of it By Krista Madsen BOOB-GATE I had another essay ready to go...Read More
April 6, 2026
Hearings Scheduled on Proposed Village Budgets
April 6, 2026
By Rick Pezzullo--- Public hearings are scheduled to be held during the next few weeks on budgets proposed in the...Read More
Supporting Mental Health in Adolescence and Beyond: A Conversation with Madeleine Dopico
April 3, 2026
By Elizabeth Tucker-- Sleepy Hollow native Madeleine Dopico launched her psychotherapy practice, Two Point Oh Therapy, last month. With an...Read More
Tours of Tarrytown Lighthouse in SH to Resume Saturday
April 1, 2026
By Rick Pezzullo--- Public tours of the Tarrytown Lighthouse in Sleepy Hollow will resume on Sat., April 4---10 months after...Read More
Sleepy Hollow’s Fire Fighters Celebrate Their 150th
March 29, 2026
By Tom Pedulla-- Generations of dedicated volunteers will be saluted as part of a year-long celebration of the Sleepy...Read More
Thousands Protest Trump Policies at ‘No Kings’ Rally in Tarrytown
March 29, 2026
By Rick Pezzullo--- Armed with creative signs and posters with direct messages for President Trump, an estimated 3,000 people gathered...Read More
Brats
March 29, 2026
BRATS: "I want the world | I want the whole world" By Krista Madsen I CAN DO WHATEVER I WANT...Read More
Seniors: Cyber Criminals’ Most Favored Targets
March 26, 2026
By Barrett Seaman-- Barry, an attorney, while driving to work, gets a call from someone purporting to be his son....Read More
Abinanti Looking to Return to Public Office in Mt. Pleasant
March 26, 2026
By Rick Pezzullo--- It’s safe to say being an elected public servant is in Tom Abinanti’s blood. From Greenburgh councilman...Read More
Irvington’s BOT Team Keeps Learning On The Job
March 25, 2026
By Jeff Wilson-- The robot was sitting on blocks on a table while Irvington High School’s Bulldog Bytes, now functioning...Read More
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