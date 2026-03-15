March 15, 2026
Gross National
March 15, 2026
GROSS NATIONAL: How semi-socialism can make you happy By Krista Madsen If, in a mere essay, I can bravely take on the...Read More
Irvington Middle School Eighth Graders Named Essay Contest Finalists
March 13, 2026
Two Irvington Middle School eighth graders – Addison Schutzman and Sydney Pollack – were named finalists in the 2026 Lifting...Read More
Mt. Pleasant Settles the Sleepy Hollow Lawsuit By Agreeing to District Voting
March 11, 2026
By Barrett Seaman— The subdued mood in the Mt. Pleasant Town Hall meeting room, on Tuesday, March 10, 2026 was...Read More
Farrington to Lead SH St. Patrick’s Day Parade
March 11, 2026
By Tom Pedulla--- Stephen O’Leary summarized Frank Farrington in one sentence: “He is one of Dobbs Ferry’s best,” O’Leary said....Read More
Did The Earth Just Move?
March 10, 2026
By Barrett Seaman— BOOM!! Rattle, rattle. A gorgeous spring-like day, with temperatures heading into the seventies, was briefly interrupted Tuesday...Read More
Gold Medal Girls
March 9, 2026
GOLD MEDAL GIRLS: And the Pageant of Pulchritude By Krista Madsen Between traveling and preparing for traveling, I missed all of the...Read More
Dobbs Ferry Leaves Everything On The Court In Final Fall To Woodlands
March 9, 2026
By Tom Pedulla-- For the seniors who led the Dobbs Ferry boys’ basketball team to great heights, the Westchester...Read More
Mt. Pleasant Poised To Accede To Electoral System Rewarding Sleepy Hollow Voters
March 7, 2026
By Barrett Seaman— A post on its web site this past week has sent a signal to residents of the...Read More
Steve Kimock and Friends Celebrate George Harrison at Tarrytown Music Hall March 15
March 6, 2026
By W.B. King-- During a break from a Holiday Inn residency with a band in the early 1970s, Steve Kimock...Read More
Temple Beth Abraham Appoints Rabbi David Z. Vaisberg as Next Rabbi
March 6, 2026
Temple Beth Abraham (TBA) in Tarrytown announced that Rabbi David Z. Vaisberg, M.A.R.E., M.A.H.L., has been appointed as the synagogue’s...Read More
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