Community News
Local News
Our Community

Family YMCA at Tarrytown Leaving Main Street Location

• Bookmarks: 4

March 17, 2021

By Robert Kimmel—

After an occupancy of more than 100 years, the Family YMCA at Tarrytown is ending activities at 62 Main Street this month after selling the building.

“The numerous building challenges prompted our Board of Directors to authorize a capital needs assessment which determined that additional renovations to this aging facility were not feasible,” Chief Executive Officer, Gerry Riera, wrote in a message to members.

An emphatic point was made by Riera in answering a probable question: “No, the Family YMCA at Tarrytown is not closing and is committed to providing the same quality programs that we have for the past 116 years.” A number of those programs will await the Y’s securing a new location.

The date for the Y’s last day of operation at the Main Street location will be March 29. The date was determined only this week, according to Riera. The Y’s departure; however, came as no major surprise. The building was originally put up for sale in 2019. Riera described that pursuit as “an arduous process as the sale was contingent on a number of approvals at the local, county and state level.”

It was not until March 10 that the Y got word from the State Attorney General, approving the sale. Its non-profit status also required certain processes before the approval.

COVID-19 was the culprit impacting at least one aspect of the overall plans the Y had envisioned, Riera noted. The original intension was for the Y to quickly establish a new fitness facility.  “However, over the course of 2020 the impact of COVID on the fitness industry has caused us to reevaluate this plan,’ Riera stated.  Citing the experience of other fitness facilities, he wrote, “Our membership base has been greatly reduced due to the pandemic. It is down over 70% since last March.”

The Y will instead hold off on the planned reopening at a new location until “the majority of the population is vaccinated and feels comfortable returning to indoor fitness,” Riera asserted. “We will continue to offer virtual fitness classes and, as the weather improves, provide outdoor group exercise classes.”

He advised members to “Look for information about outdoor fitness opportunities.”

“Our Dance and Cheer programs will continue as well as our childcare services in an interim space at the EF, (Education First), Campus while we search for a permanent home,” Riera stated. That location is on Marymount Avenue.  “Lap swimming will continue at EF until March 31st. Be on the lookout for expanded programming in the very near future.”

The Y is looking for a new location, where it “can continue to provide the same services we do today including our fitness, group exercise, aquatics, Y Early Learning Center (day care & after-school care), enrichment, cheer, dance and senior programs in a place where everyone is welcome!”

In its communication, the Y also explained, “The proposed new development at 62 Main Street will be beneficial for the Village of Tarrytown. It will offer affordable apartments to people 55 and over and will create 40 additional public parking spaces. Our current Y residents will continue to have a home and be offered subsidized housing in the new development.”

Share the News!
Advertisement
Andrea Martone - real estate in Sleepy Hollow, Tarrytown and the Rivertowns
Unite Sleepy Hollow Candidates Roll to Victory in Village Election

Unite Sleepy Hollow Candidates Roll to Victory in Village Election

March 17, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Unite Sleepy Hollow Party candidates swept all five seats on the ballot in Tuesday’s village-wide election....
Read More
Family YMCA at Tarrytown Leaving Main Street Location

Family YMCA at Tarrytown Leaving Main Street Location

March 17, 2021
By Robert Kimmel--- After an occupancy of more than 100 years, the Family YMCA at Tarrytown is ending activities at...
Read More
A New Young Pastor Comes To Irvington Presbyterian Church

A New Young Pastor Comes To Irvington Presbyterian Church

March 17, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- A lanky, 6’4” and 33 years old, Blaine Crawford looks more likely to be at home on...
Read More
Irvington Theater to Stream Arts Incubator Short Play Fest March 26-28

Irvington Theater to Stream Arts Incubator Short Play Fest March 26-28

March 17, 2021
By Brad Ogden– Brevity is the soul of Irvington Theater's inaugural Arts Incubator Short Play Fest, streaming on demand March...
Read More
Sleepy Hollow Senior Breaks New Ground on Ice

Sleepy Hollow Senior Breaks New Ground on Ice

March 16, 2021
By Tom Pedulla--- Perhaps one of the most important lessons Johanna Reimer learned during her four years at Sleepy Hollow...
Read More
Connor McGinn: Local Ceramicist Combines Artistry with Restaurant Expertise

Connor McGinn: Local Ceramicist Combines Artistry with Restaurant Expertise

March 16, 2021
By Linda Viertel-- When Sleepy Hollow resident Connor McGinn was searching for space near home in which to create his...
Read More
Flawed Bolts and Cost Overruns On The Cuomo Bridge Pile On To The Governor’s Woes

Flawed Bolts and Cost Overruns On The Cuomo Bridge Pile On To The Governor’s Woes

March 15, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- Life is complicated enough for Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, what with seven women and counting alleging sexual...
Read More
Sleepy Hollow Trustee Candidates Convey Views on Village Issues

Sleepy Hollow Trustee Candidates Convey Views on Village Issues

March 12, 2021
By Robert Kimmel- Each of the four candidates competing for the three open seats on the Sleepy Hollow Board of...
Read More
COVID Update: More Vaccines And More Sites Equal Less Anxiety and More Restaurant Tables

COVID Update: More Vaccines And More Sites Equal Less Anxiety and More Restaurant Tables

March 11, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— As the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines picks up pace across the country, Westchester and the rivertowns are...
Read More
Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow Vaccine Pop-Up Seeks Volunteers

Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow Vaccine Pop-Up Seeks Volunteers

March 10, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- After lowering the age limit from 65 to 60 and adding teachers to the list of residents...
Read More
4 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
554 views
bookmark icon

Write a comment...

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *