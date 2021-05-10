Eva Centofanti, 92

May 10, 2021

Eva Centofanti, a longtime resident of Tarrytown, died peacefully May 6. She was 92.

She was born Eva Del Monaco on September 24, 1928 in Pettorano Sul Gizio, Italy. She grew up in Italy, and survived WWII. She married the love of her life, Joseph A Centofanti, on Nov 8, 1950. Together they became U.S. citizens in the 1950’s and settled in Sleepy Hollow. She self-taught to read and write in English. Later, she designed her dream home that Joe built for her in Tarrytown where she’s been living since 1977.

Mrs. Centofanti was a beautiful, strong, caring and smart woman who wanted to learn everything. She loved her family dearly, and enjoyed attending concerts, shows and any event her grandchildren participated in. She had a passion for traveling, gardening and sewing. She cooked for everyone who walked in her home, always had her famous anisette cookies on-hand and made everyone feel like part of the family.

Never asking whether or not family and friends were having a second or third helping of her meal, to Eva, it was non-negotiable. She had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh, often asking her grandkids to keep her in on their jokes so she could laugh along with them.

She was a member of St Ann’s at Immaculate Conception Church in Sleepy Hollow, Bowling Club, volunteered at the Cherry Door in the 80’s, and later joined the Senior’s program in Tarrytown.

She was predeceased by her husband in 1999, her sisters Evelina and Rita Del Monaco, and her parents Felice Del Monaco and Angela Cecca. She is survived by her three children: Enzo, Danny (Karen), and Donna (Rick); her six grandchildren, Enzo Jr, Michael, Leslie, Melissa, Danielle, Kimberly and John, along with her daughter-in-law Patty, six great-grandchildren, her brother Angelo (Bianca) and many nieces and nephews in Italy.

