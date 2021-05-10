Obituaries

Eva Centofanti, 92

• Bookmarks: 2

May 10, 2021

Eva Centofanti, a longtime resident of Tarrytown, died peacefully May 6. She was 92.  

She was born Eva Del Monaco on September 24, 1928 in Pettorano Sul Gizio, Italy. She grew up in Italy, and survived WWII. She married the love of her life, Joseph A Centofanti, on Nov 8, 1950. Together they became U.S. citizens in the 1950’s and settled in Sleepy Hollow. She self-taught to read and write in English. Later, she designed her dream home that Joe built for her in Tarrytown where she’s been living since 1977.  

Advertisement
Rotary Duck Derby in Tarrytown

Mrs. Centofanti was a beautiful, strong, caring and smart woman who wanted to learn everything. She loved her family dearly, and enjoyed attending concerts, shows and any event her grandchildren participated in. She had a passion for traveling, gardening and sewing. She cooked for everyone who walked in her home, always had her famous anisette cookies on-hand and made everyone feel like part of the family.

Never asking whether or not family and friends were having a second or third helping of her meal, to Eva, it was non-negotiable. She had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh, often asking her grandkids to keep her in on their jokes so she could laugh along with them. 

She was a member of St Ann’s at Immaculate Conception Church in Sleepy Hollow, Bowling Club, volunteered at the Cherry Door in the 80’s, and later joined the Senior’s program in Tarrytown.

She was predeceased by her husband in 1999, her sisters Evelina and Rita Del Monaco, and her parents Felice Del Monaco and Angela Cecca. She is survived by her three children: Enzo, Danny (Karen), and Donna (Rick); her six grandchildren, Enzo Jr, Michael, Leslie, Melissa, Danielle, Kimberly and John, along with her daughter-in-law Patty, six great-grandchildren, her brother Angelo (Bianca) and many nieces and nephews in Italy.

 

Share the News!
Advertisement
Coffey Funeral Home
New Principal at Sleepy Hollow High School Named

New Principal at Sleepy Hollow High School Named

May 11, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- A new principal has been chosen to lead Sleepy Hollow High School. Deborah Brand will succeed Dr....
Read More
Gold Star Mother Margaret J. Horan Memorial Unveiled in Sleepy Hollow

Gold Star Mother Margaret J. Horan Memorial Unveiled in Sleepy Hollow

May 10, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Margaret J. Horan Gold Star Mothers’ Memorial was unveiled Sunday, May 9th at Horan’s Landing Park...
Read More
Harckham Sponsors Blood Drive in Sleepy Hollow

Harckham Sponsors Blood Drive in Sleepy Hollow

May 8, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- State Senator Pete Harckham partnered with New York Blood Center (NYBC) Saturday in sponsoring a blood drive...
Read More
COVID-19 Update: Then And Now (It’s Better Now)

COVID-19 Update: Then And Now (It’s Better Now)

May 7, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— Just three months ago, The Hudson Independent reported that, “All but two or three of the state’s...
Read More
Celebrate Mother’s Day in a Rivertown Restaurant

Celebrate Mother’s Day in a Rivertown Restaurant

May 7, 2021
By Linda Viertel--- With newfound freedoms, thanks to more residents being vaccinated, outdoor dining in warmer weather and expanded indoor...
Read More
May 13, 7:00PM: How Much Will Sea Levels Rise?

May 13, 7:00PM: How Much Will Sea Levels Rise?

May 7, 2021
Dear Friends, Neighbors, and Science Enthusiasts, We wish all of you continuing good health. Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we...
Read More
EF Students Take Part in Clean-Up to Help Combat Climate Crisis

EF Students Take Part in Clean-Up to Help Combat Climate Crisis

May 7, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- Students at EF Academy pitched in on Earth Day to do their small part in combatting the...
Read More
May 2021 TEAC News

May 2021 TEAC News

May 6, 2021
NEWS OF THE MONTH FROM THE TARRYTOWN ENVIRONMENTAL ADVISORY COUNCIL   MAY 2021 WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT _____________________This month, we're pretty...
Read More
Irvington High Academic Challenge Team Advances to Nationals

Irvington High Academic Challenge Team Advances to Nationals

May 6, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- Five members of Irvington High School’s Academic Challenge team will compete in the 2021 National Academic Championship,...
Read More
Irvington Plan To Re-zone North Broadway Corridor Stalls Amidst Conflicting Resident Views

Irvington Plan To Re-zone North Broadway Corridor Stalls Amidst Conflicting Resident Views

May 4, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— A much-amended plan to re-zone a stretch of property along what is known as Irvington’s North Broadway...
Read More
2 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
65 views
bookmark icon

Write a comment...

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *