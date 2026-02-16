Support our Sponsors
Tarrytown News
Top News

Family of Four Displaced by Fire at Tarrytown Home

February 16, 2026

By Rick Pezzullo—

A family of four was displaced early Sunday morning when a fire spread quickly through their home in Tarrytown.

The blaze on Crest Drive erupted at about 4 a.m. and smoke alarms awakened the four occupants, who were all able to escape unharmed.

The Tarrytown Fire Department responded quickly to the scene and was able to contain the fire, despite frigid temperatures that caused low hydrant water pressure in the area. Extreme hoarding conditions inside the two-story, wood frame home also proved to be an obstacle.

Firefighters remained at the residence for about three hours before departing.

Fire Chief Patrick Derivan Sr. stated the fire started in an electrical socket connected to a freezer inside a converted garage.

The American Red Cross helped the family find temporary housing while they attempt to pick up the charred pieces.

 

 

 

