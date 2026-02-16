Tarrytown NewsTop News Family of Four Displaced by Fire at Tarrytown Home Published 3 hours ago3h ago • Bookmarks: 5 February 16, 2026 By Rick Pezzullo— A family of four was displaced early Sunday morning when a fire spread quickly through their home in Tarrytown. The blaze on Crest Drive erupted at about 4 a.m. and smoke alarms awakened the four occupants, who were all able to escape unharmed.Support our Sponsors The Tarrytown Fire Department responded quickly to the scene and was able to contain the fire, despite frigid temperatures that caused low hydrant water pressure in the area. Extreme hoarding conditions inside the two-story, wood frame home also proved to be an obstacle. Firefighters remained at the residence for about three hours before departing. Fire Chief Patrick Derivan Sr. stated the fire started in an electrical socket connected to a freezer inside a converted garage. The American Red Cross helped the family find temporary housing while they attempt to pick up the charred pieces. Read or leave a comment on this story...Support our Sponsors Tarrytown NewsTop News Family of Four Displaced by Fire at Tarrytown Home February 16, 2026 By Rick Pezzullo--- A family of four was displaced early Sunday morning when a fire spread quickly through their home... Read More Rivertowns Sports Ardsley Curling Club’s Danny Casper Still In The Hunt in Cortina February 16, 2026 By Ed Klajman— With little international experience and up against several of the world’s most accomplished teams, Ardsley Curling Club’s... Read More Lifestyles Nordic Buns February 15, 2026 NORDIC BUNS: A happy slappy history By Krista Madsen When I book a vacation, I often try to plan around festivals, eccentric... Read More Irvington News Final Call: Bulldog Gallery 2026 Sponsorships Close February 15th February 14, 2026 This highly visible outdoor experience transforms the village into a walkable open-air gallery of artist-designed bulldog sculptures. Residents and visitors... Read More Arts & EntertainmentCommunity News Jazz Forum Arts To Change Hands In July February 13, 2026 By Barrett Seaman— After more than 40 years of bringing first class jazz to the New York scene generally—and at... Read More Greenburgh NewsHealth News SPCA Seeks Help from Community after 44 Neglected Cats Rescued in Greenburgh February 13, 2026 By Rick Pezzullo--- The SPCA of Westchester is asking for assistance from the public after 44 cats and kittens were... Read More Community NewsSchool News Sleepy Hollow Mulls Joining Other Rivertowns In Banning Gas Leafblowers February 13, 2026 This is the first in an occasional series of articles written for The Hudson Independent by local students. Submissions should... Read More Sleepy Hollow NewsTop News Beloved Sleepy Hollow Sergeant Retires from Force February 12, 2026 By Rick Pezzullo--- A “Final Walk Out” ceremony was held this week for Sleepy Hollow Police Sergeant James Warren, who... Read More Arts & EntertainmentCommunity NewsSleepy Hollow NewsTarrytown News tarry Takes The Rivertowns Literally February 12, 2026 By Barrett Seaman— In a shrinking universe of high-end literary magazines, a colorful little gem has emerged right here in... Read More Community News Ardsley Curling Club Phenom Danny Casper Goes For Olympic Gold February 11, 2026 By Ed Klajman— Fighting back tears as he met with the media Tuesday in Cortina D’Ampezzo, Italy, site of the... Read More 5 recommendedShareShareTweetShareCopy linkEmailPrint