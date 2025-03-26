Two Charged in Robbery of Tarrytown Jewelers

March 26, 2025

By Rick Pezzullo—

Two New Jersey men were charged Tuesday with the violent robbery of a jewelry store in broad daylight in December on Central Avenue in Hartsdale.

According to Matthew Podolsky, Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Kevin Williams and Byron Wilson, both of Irvington, New Jersey, were both charged with conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery and Hobbs Act robbery, each of which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison for allegedly stealing approximately $1.7 million of merchandise from Tarrytown Jewelers.

“Armed with sledgehammers, the defendants smashed their way in and then plundered the store of about $1.7 million in jewelry, diamonds, and luxury watches, all while innocent customers and employees hid for their safety,” Podolsky said.

As alleged in a federal complaint, on December 16, 2024, Williams, 26, Wilson, 24 and their co-conspirators drove a stolen vehicle with a stolen license plate from New Jersey to New York. At around 11:07 a.m., they arrived at Tarrytown Jewelers in the Westchester Square shopping plaza in Hartsdale, got out of the vehicle, and sledgehammered their way into the store.

Once inside, and while innocent customers cowered in fear for their safety, Podolsky stated the robbers smashed jewelry display cases and stole around $1.7 million in jewelry, diamonds, and luxury watches. Soon after, they returned to their vehicle with bags of stolen goods and drove back to New Jersey.

Once they arrived in New Jersey, Williams drove to the Diamond District in New York City, while Wilson returned to their shared residence. A few hours later, Williams Wilson, and their co-conspirators took photographs of themselves holding large stacks of cash.

Both defendants were expected to be presented Wednesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Judith C. McCarthy in White Plains federal court.

Podolsky praised the efforts of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Westchester Safe Streets Task Force and Newark Field Office, as well as the Nassau County Police Major Case Squad, the Town of Greenburgh Police Department, and the Newark Police Department.