July 13, 2025
ICE Was Here
July 14, 2025
By Barrett Seaman-- ICE was in town again—this time in both in Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow. In Tarrytown, agents gathered...Read More
Repair
July 13, 2025
REPAIR: I alone can(not) fix it By Krista Madsen I’m a summer baby, a July birthday, raspberry girl (since they always ripen...Read More
Drug Bust In Sleepy Hollow
July 13, 2025
On Thursday, Jul 12, agents of the Westchester County Police Department Narcotics Unit and officers from the Sleepy Hollow Police...Read More
Local Artist Sought to Create Mural in Sleepy Hollow
July 8, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Sleepy Hollow Art & Placemaking Committee (APC) has issued an open call for a Sleepy Hollow or Tarrytown-based artist to create a public mural on the Greene...Read More
Hundreds Have a Blast Enjoying Independence Day
July 6, 2025
Residents in Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow had a blast Friday at the village’s annual fireworks extravaganza at Pierson Park. Food...Read More
Sleepy Hollow Resident Relishes Horse Stable
July 2, 2025
By Tom Pedulla--- Sleepy Hollow resident Larry Doyle was in the right place at the right time when he ventured...Read More
Shining A Light On Asian Americans’ Influence On American History
July 1, 2025
By Jeff Wilson-- Watching a PowerPoint, “Hidden Voices: Asian American and Pacific Islanders in the United States,” a new component...Read More
Fire Officials Oppose Battery Energy Storage System in Tarrytown
June 30, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- Local fire officials are continuing to throw cold water on a proposed Battery Energy Storage System (BESS)...Read More
Residents Warned About Bear Roaming Around Tarrytown
June 30, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- When it comes to the bare necessities about being aware of your surroundings, residents in Tarrytown are...Read More
Eremition
June 30, 2025
EREMITION: I'm sitting this presidency out By Krista Madsen Call it an existential crisis, or, in the vernacular of our times, a...Read More
