Support our Sponsors
  • RiverArts Music Tour
  • Masters School Graduation
Community News
Health News

Phelps Geriatrics Turns Thirty, Its Patients Exceed One Hundred

• Bookmarks: 6

Filomena Semberger, with her daughter (above) snd Dr. Cathryn Devons, founder of the geriatric program at Phelps
June 9, 2025

By Elizabeth Tucker—

On May 28, Phelps Hospital’s geriatrics program celebrated its thirtieth anniversary. To kick off the festivities, three centenarian patients offered congratulations to their doctors.

The oldest, Filomena Semberger, turned 105 the week before. She and her daughter, Cheryl Walczewski, 68, are both patients of Cathryn Devons. Angelina Torisi, 104, when asked about the secret to her longevity, described leading an active life, including basketball, skating, and above all, dancing. She and her daughter, Joanne Ricciardi, 67, are both patients of Syna Kandarappallil. Ms. Ricciardi thanked “Dr. K” from both of them for “her kindness and her patience.”

Support our Sponsors
  • Gullotta House 10th Anniversary Celebration
  • La Catena Restaurant - Ardsley, New York

Margaret Vaccaro, approaching her 103rd birthday in June, continues to run the residents’ council at Drum Hill Senior Living in Peekskill. Dr. Devons first became the doctor for her husband, who was sick with Alzheimer’s, until his death in 2012. According to Ms. Vaccaro, monthly visits from Dr. Devons were “a gift from above.”

Angelina Torisi, with daughter Joanne and Dr. Syna Kandarappalil

Dr. Devons launched the geriatrics program in 1995. When she was growing up in Irvington—she still lives in the house her parents bought when she was three—Phelps was her community hospital. The program she envisioned serves seniors together with those close to them. A particular focus for Dr. Devons is house calls for homebound elderly. In 2024, the program made 700 home visits. Ms. Vaccaro’s daughter, Ann Teich, says, “The fact that Dr. Devons comes to the home, I can’t even express how important that is to the entire family.”

Margaret Vaccaro (photo by BARBARA ALEXANDER PHOTOGRAPHY)

Founded by Dr. Devons with a single nurse practitioner, the program now employs four doctors and two nurse practitioners. Dr. Kandarappallil joined the program in 2015. At the celebration, she spoke about multi-generational care, in which parents and children can see the same doctors. “We are proud that we can also take care of the next generation, which is their kids. And we need them, because they are providing the care. They turn 65 and they say ‘wait a minute, I can join this practice, can you take me on?’” The Thomas E. and Alice Marie Hales Caregivers Center opened at Phelps in 2023. It offers emotional support, counseling, access to social workers, education, and training for patients’ family caregivers.

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Support our Sponsors
  • Andrea Martone Westchester real estate agent - Tarrytown listing
  • La Catena Restaurant - Ardsley, New York
  • Piccola Trattoria open for brunch - Dobbs Ferry
Case Against Accused Lighthouse Vandals Pushed To Late August

Case Against Accused Lighthouse Vandals Pushed To Late August

June 9, 2025
By Barrett Seaman-- The two “adult” defendants in the criminal case stemming from the May 31 decimation of the Tarrytown...
Read More
Phelps Geriatrics Turns Thirty, Its Patients Exceed One Hundred

Phelps Geriatrics Turns Thirty, Its Patients Exceed One Hundred

June 9, 2025
By Elizabeth Tucker— On May 28, Phelps Hospital’s geriatrics program celebrated its thirtieth anniversary. To kick off the festivities, three...
Read More
Annual Strawberry Festival a Sweet Treat

Annual Strawberry Festival a Sweet Treat

June 9, 2025
The Historical Society Inc. Serving Sleepy Hollow & Tarrytown celebrated its 58th Annual Strawberry Festival Sunday on the lawn of the 1848...
Read More
Beating The Odds Against Pancreatic Cancer

Beating The Odds Against Pancreatic Cancer

June 8, 2025
As the third leading cause of cancer-related death in the U.S., pancreatic cancer is a diagnosis no patient wants to...
Read More
Mike Drop

Mike Drop

June 8, 2025
MIKE DROP: The opposite of hobnob By Krista Madsen My kids only know Mike Myers as an Elon Musk impersonator which is...
Read More
Fourth Of Four Lighthouse Vandals Now In County Police Custody

Fourth Of Four Lighthouse Vandals Now In County Police Custody

June 6, 2025
  This story has been updated By Barrett Seaman— A week after the Tarrytown Lighthouse at Sleepy Hollow was trashed...
Read More
State DOT Makes Final Pitch For Route 9 Traffic Reform

State DOT Makes Final Pitch For Route 9 Traffic Reform

June 5, 2025
By Elizabeth Tucker-- On Wednesday evening at Mercy University, the New York State Department of Transportation (DOT)and the engineering firm...
Read More
Bulldog Gallery Returning to Streets of Irvington

Bulldog Gallery Returning to Streets of Irvington

June 4, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- Bulldogs will be on the loose for the next four months in Irvington, but don’t worry, they...
Read More
Hastings Class of 2025 Valedictorian, Salutatorian Named

Hastings Class of 2025 Valedictorian, Salutatorian Named

June 4, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- Hastings High School has announced its top two Class of 2025 students: Valedictorian Natalie Garson, and Salutatorian...
Read More
Videos Of The Vandals Who Trashed The Lighthouse Expected To Speed Investigation

Videos Of The Vandals Who Trashed The Lighthouse Expected To Speed Investigation

June 3, 2025
By Barrett Seaman-- Had the four young men (teenagers by the look of them) known that the Tarrytown Lighthouse at...
Read More
6 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
98 views
bookmark icon