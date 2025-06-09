Phelps Geriatrics Turns Thirty, Its Patients Exceed One Hundred

June 9, 2025

By Elizabeth Tucker—

On May 28, Phelps Hospital’s geriatrics program celebrated its thirtieth anniversary. To kick off the festivities, three centenarian patients offered congratulations to their doctors.

The oldest, Filomena Semberger, turned 105 the week before. She and her daughter, Cheryl Walczewski, 68, are both patients of Cathryn Devons. Angelina Torisi, 104, when asked about the secret to her longevity, described leading an active life, including basketball, skating, and above all, dancing. She and her daughter, Joanne Ricciardi, 67, are both patients of Syna Kandarappallil. Ms. Ricciardi thanked “Dr. K” from both of them for “her kindness and her patience.”

Margaret Vaccaro, approaching her 103rd birthday in June, continues to run the residents’ council at Drum Hill Senior Living in Peekskill. Dr. Devons first became the doctor for her husband, who was sick with Alzheimer’s, until his death in 2012. According to Ms. Vaccaro, monthly visits from Dr. Devons were “a gift from above.”

Dr. Devons launched the geriatrics program in 1995. When she was growing up in Irvington—she still lives in the house her parents bought when she was three—Phelps was her community hospital. The program she envisioned serves seniors together with those close to them. A particular focus for Dr. Devons is house calls for homebound elderly. In 2024, the program made 700 home visits. Ms. Vaccaro’s daughter, Ann Teich, says, “The fact that Dr. Devons comes to the home, I can’t even express how important that is to the entire family.”

Founded by Dr. Devons with a single nurse practitioner, the program now employs four doctors and two nurse practitioners. Dr. Kandarappallil joined the program in 2015. At the celebration, she spoke about multi-generational care, in which parents and children can see the same doctors. “We are proud that we can also take care of the next generation, which is their kids. And we need them, because they are providing the care. They turn 65 and they say ‘wait a minute, I can join this practice, can you take me on?’” The Thomas E. and Alice Marie Hales Caregivers Center opened at Phelps in 2023. It offers emotional support, counseling, access to social workers, education, and training for patients’ family caregivers.