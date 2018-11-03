Holiday Market Happening: Saturday Dec. 1

In conjunction with Tarrytown’s tree lighting event, TaSH’s expanded holiday market will be held from 2 to 5:30 on December 1st, with the tree lighting ceremony taking place at approximately 5 p.m.

This year’s holiday market’s footprint will be increased with the addition of more food vendors and local craft artisans featuring gift items. The Village of Tarrytown is also planning to alter its “Visits with Santa.” In the past, Santa visits took place across the street at Warner Library after the tree lighting, and families had to wait in line for a long time until their turn. To alleviate wait times and make the experience more festive and enjoyable, Santa visits will now take place INSIDE Patriot’s Park ahead of the tree lighting. Santa will show up at 4 p.m and families will be able to pick up a ticket for their place in line when they arrive so they can walk around, shop and explore the market and activities while they wait their turn.

Live music will be on hand – everything from fiddlers to carolers and more. And, kids will be able to participate in special seasonal activities.

So, plan to attend Tarrytown’s “new and improved” tree lighting in partnership with TaSH on Saturday, December 1st– a festive local way for the entire family to begin the winter holiday season.