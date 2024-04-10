Support our Sponsors
Hastings-on-Hudson
Hastings Flea Market Returns for 11th Year

The Flea Market returns to Hastings' Southside Commuter Parking lot
April 10, 2024

 

This story is from the Rivertowns Current

by Janine Annett–

Rivertowns residents don’t have to travel down to Brooklyn or up to Beacon to find one-of-a-kind items. During the spring and fall months, they can get all kinds of vintage and handcrafted items — plus enjoy live music, food trucks, and other activities — once a month at the Hastings Flea.

The Hastings Flea is returning to the Southside Commuter Lot in Hastings-on-Hudson for the spring season starting Sunday, April 14th from 10 AM-4 PM and every second Sunday of the month through June 9th; the Flea then returns in the fall (Sept. 8 – Nov. 10).

The Hastings Flea Market was established by Hastings-on-Hudson resident Ilana Arazie in 2013. Arazie, who is interested in fostering community as well as entrepreneurship, was inspired by the Brooklyn Flea. Now, Arazie has a new co-organizer of the Flea, Tarrytown resident Linnea Grimm, who owns Cursed Objects Vintage (a pop-up vintage clothing store).

“My first flea market was Hastings Flea last April,” said Linnea Grimm. “I loved it — and last year I participated in 50 flea markets between April and November. It’s been exciting to go and see all sorts of different types of markets, and take that knowledge and use it to grow the Hastings Flea and make it even better.” Grimm also has experience in nonprofit events.

“We have a lot of new vendors this year, as well as a good core group of long-time vendors — plus a new sponsor, Harvest on Hudson,” said Ilana Arazie, who also said the Flea will be expanding to the first row of the second lot of the commuter parking lot.

To read the rest of the story, go to: https://rivertownscurrent.substack.com/p/hastings-flea-returns-for-11th-year

Read or leave a comment on this story...

