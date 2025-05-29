Support our Sponsors
  • RiverArts Music Tour
  • Masters School Graduation
Community News
Government & Politics
Greenburgh News

Greenburgh Appoints Tarrytown Public Defender As Town Judge

• Bookmarks: 6 • Comments: 2

Lia Rodriguez ESQ, starts her job as a Greenburgh Town Judge on July 7
May 29, 2025

By Barrett Seaman—

At its May 28 meeting, the Greenburgh Town Board voted to appoint Lia Rodriguez of Tarrytown as a Town Judge, replacing the retiring Judge Bonnie L. Orden. She joins Judges Delores Scott Brathwaite and Judge Erin McGoey on the Greenburgh bench.

Soon-to-be Judge Rodriguez has spent two decades as a public defender, serving as the supervising attorney for the Legal Aid Society’s Criminal Defense Practice Trial Division, mostly in the Bronx. A graduate of the University of Michigan, she has a law degree from the Florida State University College of Law. She clerked for Circuit Court Judge Rex Barbas in Tampa, Florida at the start of her legal career and later worked for Ambassador Bill Richardson at the U. S. Mission to the United Nations.

Support our Sponsors
  • Gullotta House 10th Anniversary Celebration
  • La Catena Restaurant - Ardsley, New York

According to Town Supervisor Paul Feiner, Rodriguez has also spent time “addressing the needs of the indigent–those with food and housing insecurity. She is a former Board member of New Yorkers Against Gun Violence and has been active in national lobbying campaigns with the Brady campaign.”

Her judgeship will prevent her from continuing her work as a public defender, which she allows is “really a full-time job.” The town judgeship, she says, “will give me a little bit of a break…though obviously I’m on a learning curve.”

The Town Judges handle a range of criminal and civil cases, including landlord-tenant disputes, small claims and environmental law violations—as well as jury and bench trials.

Rodriguez is the mother of a sixth grader at Sleepy Hollow Middle School and a fifth grader at Washington Irving. She will take her seat on the bench on July 7th.

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Support our Sponsors
  • Andrea Martone Westchester real estate agent - Tarrytown listing
  • La Catena Restaurant - Ardsley, New York
  • Piccola Trattoria open for brunch - Dobbs Ferry
MERCY UNIVERSITY AWARDED $140,000 GRANT FROM PHELPS HEALTHCARE FOUNDATION TO LAUNCH COMMUNITY MOBILE HEALTH SCREENING

MERCY UNIVERSITY AWARDED $140,000 GRANT FROM PHELPS HEALTHCARE FOUNDATION TO LAUNCH COMMUNITY MOBILE HEALTH SCREENING

May 29, 2025
Mercy University has received a $140,000 grant from the Phelps Healthcare Foundation to launch a new community mobile health screening...
Read More
Greenburgh Appoints Tarrytown Public Defender As Town Judge

Greenburgh Appoints Tarrytown Public Defender As Town Judge

May 29, 2025
By Barrett Seaman— At its May 28 meeting, the Greenburgh Town Board voted to appoint Lia Rodriguez of Tarrytown as...
Read More
Rental Housing Project Under Review in Tarrytown

Rental Housing Project Under Review in Tarrytown

May 28, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- A developer is looking to transform a current office building in Tarrytown into a rental housing project....
Read More
Irvington School District recognized As One Of The Best Communities For Music Education

Irvington School District recognized As One Of The Best Communities For Music Education

May 27, 2025
Irvington Union Free School District has been named a 2025 Best Communities for Music Education by the NAMM (National Association...
Read More
Tarrytown Board Considers “Good Cause” Eviction Law

Tarrytown Board Considers “Good Cause” Eviction Law

May 27, 2025
By Elizabeth Tucker-- The Good Cause Eviction law is part of the New York State legislative package passed in April...
Read More
Define Intelligence

Define Intelligence

May 27, 2025
  DEFINE INTELLIGENCE: AI is my dumb BF By Krista Madsen Sometimes, in my midlife dating, I may be guilty of getting...
Read More
Memorial Day 2025 Marked in Local Villages

Memorial Day 2025 Marked in Local Villages

May 26, 2025
Encouraged by blue skies and tolerable temperatures, hundreds turned out at each of the various rivertown Memorial Day ceremonies. Most...
Read More
Rentable E-Bikes Now Available In Sleepy Hollow And Tarrytown

Rentable E-Bikes Now Available In Sleepy Hollow And Tarrytown

May 23, 2025
By Barrett Seaman-- Most commuters from the rivertowns to New York City are familiar with Citi Bike, the municipal bike...
Read More
Three Arrested by ICE Agents in Sleepy Hollow

Three Arrested by ICE Agents in Sleepy Hollow

May 23, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- Federal agents from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested three individuals in Sleepy Hollow early Thursday morning....
Read More
Sleepy Hollow High Valedictorian, Salutatorian Named

Sleepy Hollow High Valedictorian, Salutatorian Named

May 23, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- Sleepy Hollow High School has named Abby Bartolacci as the valedictorian and Ayaka Utsuami as the salutatorian...
Read More
6 recommended
print iconPrint
2 notes
272 views
bookmark icon