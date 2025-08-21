Ardsley Scout Seeks Donations to Build Dog Park

August 21, 2025

By Rick Pezzullo—

A Life Scout from Ardsley Boy Scouts Troop 3 is asking for help from the community in his quest to build something for four-legged friends and their owners.

Tristen Roberts, a rising junior in the Class of 2027 at Ardsley High School, is seeking donations for construction materials for a dog park he is championing behind Field 4 in McDowell Park.

Support our Sponsors





The dog park will feature a parking area, seating and fun attractions for dogs to enjoy.

“It’s a space that will bring joy to pets and their owners and help strengthen the bonds in our community,” Roberts stated.

The project is part of Roberts’ journey to achieve the rank of Eagle Scout.

“Any amount will help and go a long way toward creating something truly special for our furry friends,” he said. “As a dedicated four-sport athlete, I’ve learned the values of hard work, leadership and perseverance—qualities I will carry into this project.”

Greenburgh Supervisor Paul Feiner is urging the community to give Roberts a helping hand.

“A great project that will be appreciated by many,” Feiner stated.

Contributions may be made through Zelle (914-907-3196: Write “Dog Park” in the comment); Venmo @Ej-Roberts-2 (Comment: Dog Park; last four digits 8858); or Checks: Made out to Cash that can be mailed or dropped off at 110 Ridge Road, Ardsley, NY 10502.

Donations are requested by Aug. 30. The grand opening of the dog park is planned for Oct. 2025.