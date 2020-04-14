Zoom is Booming in the Age of Coronavirus

By Roya Wolfe

I never thought I could maintain perfect attendance at school within the walls of my bedroom, but now that is the reality for me, my classmates, and millions of students across the country. From kindergarteners learning how to read, to seniors in college working on their final theses, all classrooms are online. Schedules, homework, and lectures remain, and they all exist virtually. This virtual learning remains possible due to video conferencing companies, such as Zoom Video Communications Inc, the videoconferencing mogul that recently took over the world with its product. In the midst of COVID-19, Zoom and other video chat services, like Google Hangouts, Microsoft Teams, and Webex, have managed to create a space for community in a time of prolonged isolation.

In comparison with other video conference technologies, Zoom offers different features from its competitors. Zoom bears simultaneous screen-sharing, a maximum number of 300 members per meeting, and a limit of 500 members per webinar. Zoom comes with breakout rooms to form smaller discussion groups within a larger meeting. Additionally, Zoom provides automatic live transcripts for accessibility and accommodation purposes. Many Zoom users also take advantage of the alternating background function (in which you can magically leave your bedroom and be seen in, say, the Oval Office or a beach in Hawaii). However, Microsoft Teams has the unique ability to combine video conferencing with the Office365 stack (Word, Powerpoint, Excel, etc.). Webex also allows people to host meetings of any length, yet Zoom ends a meeting after 40 minutes (for its free service). Overall, the videoconferencing platforms share pretty much equal weight in bringing people together virtually.

Zoom persists as an essential tool for the virtual classroom. According to the New York Times, on March 15, 2020 Mayor Bill De Blasio announced that New York City public schools must close in order to slow down the spread of COVID-19. After the rapidity of the COVID-19 spread in New York, other public school systems followed suit, and soon students across the United States and the world began to enter multiple online classes a day. These video-conferencing applications prove to be extremely useful for all aspects of virtual schooling. Teachers utilize video conferencing for office hours, and schools even operate video calls for Parent-Teacher conferences. For example, on April 1, Sleepy Hollow High School utilized Google Classrooms for the Virtual Superintendent’s Conference Day.

In addition to the new virtual learning spaces, video conferencing recently replaced several types of gatherings. Hudson Valley Writers Center, based in Sleepy Hollow, hosted a virtual open write on April 11. The Church of St. Barnabas in Irvington hosted a virtual Easter Sunday service, and Dobbs Ferry Public Library held a virtual story time for the village’s children. On Thursday April 16, State Senator Shelley Mayer and the New York School for the Deaf will host a virtual town hall on COVID-19 for the local deaf and hard of hearing community. Town halls now take place online across local governments in New York state. From live concerts and dance parties to Passover and Easter celebrations, video conferencing has now emerged into its own form of social interaction. Every day people see their friends, teachers, and family members framed within small boxes on large screens, and that embodies the new normal.

While video conferencing substitutes in-person gatherings, the technology does not come without flaws. Zoom faces criticism and at least three class action lawsuits due to several hacking reports. New York Times author Shira Ovied describes Zoom as easy, while noting that its danger lies in its simplicity. Ovied argues that “Zoom is a staple to pandemic life,” but that due to its ease of use factor, it lacks guaranteed security. Eric Yuan, founder and CEO of Zoom, addressed the security concerns with an “ask me anything” style webinar. Zoom also hired former Facebook Security chief, Alex Stamos, to help grow security measures.

Video conferencing services will likely continue to dominate life indoors as human beings across the globe crave to stay connected while apart. The question is, will it remain such a dominant force after we come back out into the real world?

Roya Wolfe is a virtual Junior at Georgetown University, currently at home in Sleepy Hollow.