Tuesday November 10, 2020 at 7pm/ Shoots and Sprouts: Fresh Local Greens All Winter — Are you looking to elevate your home cooking? Want to up the nutritional content of your meals without hassle or much added cost? Interested in exploring just how hyper-local your food source can be? Join Deb Taft of Mobius Fields on Zoom to learn how to plant fresh shoots and sprouts in your own home — no garden required! Contact Allee Manning at amanning@wlsmail.org for a registration link Three Virtual Cooking Classes with Rinku Bhatacharya Tuesday, November 10 and Wednesday, November 18 at 5:15pm/ Spice up your Thanksgiving with Rinku Bhattacharya as she guides you to new culinary heights. She’ll illustrate how spices and seasonings can elevate the flavor of any meal, including old holiday favorites. Register Online at https://bit.ly/3jj3zim Wednesday, December 9 at 5:15pm/ Spice up Your Winter Holiday with Rinku Bhattacharya Register Online at https://bit.ly/2SbZIYz